ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Some Minnesotans skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rb1KF_0jNqoeDl00

Some skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.

Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer.

"I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.

The National Retail Federation predicts 115 million Americans will shop the day after Thanksgiving —and millions more will buy online. Dozens of people woke up early and waited in line at the Mall of America before it opened, hoping to be among the first 200 people and score a gift card. Thousands are expected to shop there this weekend.

Debbie Bos of St. Paul prefers shopping at antique stores. On Friday, she was looking for the perfect additions to the ornaments that already adorn her Christmas tree.

"How great is this place to get anything you can imagine," she said.

Haily Strobel said she likes discovering apparel and home décor that is one-of-a-kind. Buying vintage also is a way for her to think intentionally about the environment.

"It's super fun you see so many different things—a lot of old things you don't normally see at a mall," she said. "I also like to shop second-hand because it's better for the environment. The fashion industry is very polluting."

Shopping secondhand is surging. Online resale platform OfferUp in a recent report estimated 80% growth in the next five years.

The group believes "recommerce" is growing faster than the traditional retail market and will hit $178 billion in sales this year.

ThredUp, an online store that focuses on clothing, similarly found in its own deep dive into resale that secondhand apparel shopping has soared 215% in the last decade.

Klute added that he believes buying antiques and vintage gifts makes presents for friends and family more personal.

"For me, it's like making a gift for someone versus just buying them something," Klute said. "Yes you're purchasing something here, but it's the thought that goes into purchasing something like that. "

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Buyers not discouraged by rising tree prices for the holidays

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- This weather is ideal for picking out a holiday tree, and Minnesotans are making the most of it. But several factors will make it more expensive this year. WCCO's Allen Henry visited the Happy Land Tree Lot in St. Paul to find what makes the perfect tree, and how much more you could be paying."Next weekend is actually our busiest but this one is already. Just yesterday, we blew last year out of the water," said Baden Hilty, who works at the farm.The search for the perfect tree depends on what exactly you're looking for."[A] nice, full...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America expecting thousands of shoppers on Black Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Mall of America is expecting thousands of people to take advantage of holiday deals on Black Friday.The Rands family was the first in line - arriving at the front doors at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday."It was warmer, we did Thanksgiving lunch, and we decided let's let them go and experience it, and they've hung out and they've stuck it out," their mother said. The mall is also offering incentives to encourage in-person shopping; the first 200 people in line get a gift card valued at up to $500, and the first 4,000 people in line get a scratch-off ticket."It's more than just the deals -- this is a tradition," said Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Mall of America. There are families that line up year after year, she said.In addition to the shopping, visitors will also see the mall decorated in the holiday spirit, and there will also be live entertainment. Santa will also be visiting with families.The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166.3 million people will go shopping this weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

As holiday shopping season begins, BBB cracks down on online scams

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Better Business Bureau has launched a new scam tracking tool just in time for the biggest online shopping day of the season. The new initiative launched in early November in partnership with Amazon and Capital One. It allows consumers to report if they think they've been scammed and search for potential scams through a variety of fields including the website, email address and type of scam. Users can also search by zip code to see what scams are running rampant in certain communities. Each report is reviewed by the BBB before it gets posted and the nonprofit also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

See 2,000 gingerbread houses on display in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – If you want to walk through a "Gingerbread" Wonderland, head on over to the Norway House in Minneapolis.They have more than 2,000 gingerbread houses set up for the holiday season, all made by people in the community.The event, which has been going on for eight years, is inspired by a tradition in Norway."It's really wonderful, especially when you see little kids with their parents or their grandparents coming in, and just kind of cross-generational sharing in the holiday spirit," said exhibit director Max Stevenson. "Grandparents especially love seeing structures that they recognize throughout the years."The Norway House is closed on Mondays, but will reopen on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.It's located off East Franklin Avenue between Elliot and 10th avenues.Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Spending on experiences expected to drive more holiday shopping this year

ST PAUL, Minn. — An estimated 166 million people will do some of their holiday shopping this weekend, but more and more are electing to buy gifts that are outside the box. According to both national and local holiday spending surveys conducted by Deloitte, spending on experiences — think concert tickets, sporting events, classes and meals out — continues to rebound in a major way following the pandemic. In fact, it's expected to help make up for an otherwise lackluster year of gift-giving.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

No problems for Thanksgiving weekend travelers at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year at MSP Airport, but this year inside Terminal 1 around noon on Sunday, most travelers could not tell. "The Sunday after Thanksgiving, you would think it would be kind of a nightmare, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

36,000 expected to pass through MSP Airport Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday marked the single busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday season at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.Per an airport spokesman, 36,000 visitors were expected to pass through TSA Sunday. This comes as 4.5 million Americans board a plane this Thanksgiving, a figure up 8% from 2021 and nearing pre-pandemic levels, per AAA.By 11 a.m. Sunday, wait times were not reflective of the airport's busiest day. At Terminal One, both gates featured a wait time of 10 minutes or less."It actually has been great," said traveler Stacy Lucas, who was headed back to Oregon with her family. "We had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Celebrating the season": European Christmas Market returns to St. Paul's Union Depot

ST. PAUL, Minn. –- The St. Paul European Christmas Market is back for a 9th season at the city's Union Depot, offering visitors chances at unique gifts, food and fun. The celebration started Friday and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the next four weeks. New this year- an additional 20 vendors. Executive Director Nadine Schaeffer says the demand for the event has grown yearly. "Our goal is to grow and make it more visible and prominent in the city - bring a lot of life to St. Paul, vibrancy to downtown," said Schaeffer, who was born...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Last-minute shoppers hit stores ahead of Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS --  If you don't have everything you need for your Thanksgiving feast, time is running out to get to the store.Most stores including Target and Walmart are closed on Thanksgiving or have reduced hours.At Sentyrz Liquor & Supermarket in Northeast Minneapolis, shoppers picked up last minute items on Wednesday. Minnesota law requires liquor stores to close Thanksgiving day.The owner of Sentryz says they've had to raise prices about 5% to 7% over the past six months to offset higher transportation costs. On average, grocery prices are up more than 12% from a year ago, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics Food at Home Index.Many shoppers told WCCO they didn't mind spending more this Thanksgiving if it means a good time with family and friends."This is a special occasion having my son and his family here, I'm getting teary eyed," Beth Forkenbrock said."Anything can be a thanksgiving meal if you want it, it's just about spending time with people," Matthew Helmuth said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Weather Watcher Network Celebrates 10 Years

MINNEAPOLIS – This Sunday, we're celebrating a very special anniversary at WCCO. Nov. 27, 2022 marks 10 years since our Weather Watcher Network began. Director of Meteorology and NEXT Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak started the program in 2012, and it's been growing ever since.We've received nearly 1 million weather reports that were featured in nearly 20,000 newscasts from more than 2,000 individual WCCO viewers."That goes to just how passionate Minnesotans are, not only about the weather, but their community, too," Augustyniak said. "Because this is not just about sharing facts, figures and data. This is about people in the community, out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!

Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Don’t Make These Mistakes On Your Minnesota Christmas Cards

Before you put that stamp on the envelope and mail out your Christmas cards, double-check that you aren't making these huge mistakes that are common on cards from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Huge Grammar Mistakes Happening on Christmas Cards Mailed From Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. As I was...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"You can't beat it": Holidazzle returns to Loring Park, offers free fun for all

MINNEAPOLIS -- With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the holiday season is now in full swing. Holidazzle made its return to Loring Park this evening.WCCO's Allen Henry has a look at opening night and what you can expect this year."There's live music--seems to be good food and just a festive atmosphere. And that's what you'd expect on the holidays," said Joe Gorecki."It's been great. There's a lot of free things for kids and a lot of fun events and things and places to take pictures so it's been a lot of fun," said Jennifer Brown.Organizers say Holidazzle is a great...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
105K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy