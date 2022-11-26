Read full article on original website
Evening weather forecast: 11/27/2022
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 27, 2022. Many shoppers plan to get a few minutes behind the keyboard to check out Cyber Monday deals throughout the day. However, experts want to remind you to not let your guard down against potential scammers. Money raised for fallen London officer. Running...
How to avoid scams this Cyber Monday
Many shoppers plan to get a few minutes behind the keyboard to check out Cyber Monday deals throughout the day. However, experts want to remind you to not let your guard down against potential scammers. How to avoid scams this Cyber Monday. Many shoppers plan to get a few minutes...
Two Bronx boys fatally stabbed; mother in custody
The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso in the bathroom of an apartment at 246 Echo Pl. in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Two Bronx boys fatally stabbed; mother in custody. The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M, says mac and cheese preparation isn’t as advertised
HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups. Court records show that a West Palm Beach-based law firm filed the lawsuit on...
