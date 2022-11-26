Read full article on original website
Dexter
2d ago
From what's been a vacant eyesore for years to a new well planned development..it's about time...let the demolition of the old and the building begin on something new!
3
HometownLife.com
Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment
It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
whmi.com
New Upscale Condo Development Coming To Brighton Township
In an effort to capitalize on the need for more housing in Livingston County, a Farmington Hills-based company is constructing 138 condominiums, plus two homes, on Hilton Road, east of Grand River, just off the I-96 exit. Grand River Hilton LLC, headed by Mark Kassab, is the property owner and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Genesee County man says winning $150K Powerball prize was a ‘huge relief’
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man who won a $150,000 Powerball prize described winning as a “huge relief.”. Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white balls and the Powerball (28-45-53-56-69 PB:20) in the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing to win $50,000. He had chosen the Power Play option, which multiplied his prize to a total of $150,000.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 27
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec 1, to create a work zone to reconfigure a towner crane.
ClickOnDetroit.com
One lane of Rotunda Road bridge temporarily closed in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – One lane of the Rotunda Road bridge is temporarily closed in Dearborn after it was struck by a vehicle. The intersection of northbound Miller and Rotunda roads is closed near the Ford Rouge Plant. Wayne County is assisting a third-party consultant in conducting an emergency inspection...
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
whmi.com
Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project
Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
Wayne County said the bridge was closed for emergency repairs Friday morning. Pictures and videos reveal a large hole in the wall on the northbound side of the bridge near the intersection of Rotunda
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
ClickOnDetroit.com
United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge will return in January
ANN ARBOR – Spend 21 days in January learning about bias, privilege and prejudice with the 2023 edition of United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge. Starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, challenge participants can listen, read, watch and act on prompts relating to themes including authentic self-care, white supremacy, voter suppression and honoring Michigan’s First People.
Arab American News
Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn
DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County blind bowling league celebrates 50 years
FRASER, Mich. – A Macomb County blind bowling league has been playing together for 50 years. The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been playing together for decades, and Karla Fields has been with the league since the 1970s. “I’m not a very good bowler, but I enjoy doing it...
Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County
GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police: 3 handguns, stolen Dodge Charger recovered after vehicle pursuit
DETROIT – Officials arrested suspects of a stolen Dodge Charger after getting into a vehicle pursuit Saturday night. Michigan State Police tweeted that the pursuit happened around 10:25 p.m. The pursuit began on Southfield Freeway (M-39) and Grand River Avenue and ended near Lindsay Street and 7 Mile Road....
After $21M sale, Ann Arbor high-rise could see new life as hotel, short-term rentals
ANN ARBOR, MI — Twenty years after welcoming its first occupants, a downtown Ann Arbor high-rise near the corner of Main and William streets may be put to new use. A new owner who paid millions to buy a large portion of the space inside the Ashley Mews high-rise at 414 S. Main St. is seeking changes to regulations for the building, which was approved over two decades ago as part of a planned unit development with special PUD zoning.
