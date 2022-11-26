ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 1

Dexter
2d ago

From what's been a vacant eyesore for years to a new well planned development..it's about time...let the demolition of the old and the building begin on something new!

Reply
3
Related
HometownLife.com

Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment

It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
WESTLAND, MI
whmi.com

New Upscale Condo Development Coming To Brighton Township

In an effort to capitalize on the need for more housing in Livingston County, a Farmington Hills-based company is constructing 138 condominiums, plus two homes, on Hilton Road, east of Grand River, just off the I-96 exit. Grand River Hilton LLC, headed by Mark Kassab, is the property owner and...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Genesee County man says winning $150K Powerball prize was a ‘huge relief’

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man who won a $150,000 Powerball prize described winning as a “huge relief.”. Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white balls and the Powerball (28-45-53-56-69 PB:20) in the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing to win $50,000. He had chosen the Power Play option, which multiplied his prize to a total of $150,000.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

One lane of Rotunda Road bridge temporarily closed in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – One lane of the Rotunda Road bridge is temporarily closed in Dearborn after it was struck by a vehicle. The intersection of northbound Miller and Rotunda roads is closed near the Ford Rouge Plant. Wayne County is assisting a third-party consultant in conducting an emergency inspection...
DEARBORN, MI
whmi.com

Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project

Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge will return in January

ANN ARBOR – Spend 21 days in January learning about bias, privilege and prejudice with the 2023 edition of United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge. Starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, challenge participants can listen, read, watch and act on prompts relating to themes including authentic self-care, white supremacy, voter suppression and honoring Michigan’s First People.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn

DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County blind bowling league celebrates 50 years

FRASER, Mich. – A Macomb County blind bowling league has been playing together for 50 years. The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been playing together for decades, and Karla Fields has been with the league since the 1970s. “I’m not a very good bowler, but I enjoy doing it...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County

GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot

Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

After $21M sale, Ann Arbor high-rise could see new life as hotel, short-term rentals

ANN ARBOR, MI — Twenty years after welcoming its first occupants, a downtown Ann Arbor high-rise near the corner of Main and William streets may be put to new use. A new owner who paid millions to buy a large portion of the space inside the Ashley Mews high-rise at 414 S. Main St. is seeking changes to regulations for the building, which was approved over two decades ago as part of a planned unit development with special PUD zoning.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy