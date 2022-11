UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs after DJ Davis scored 25 points in UC Irvine’s 85-68 win against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Aztecs have gone 2-0 in home games. San Diego...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO