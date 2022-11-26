ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Apple iPhones in short supply on Black Friday as China's COVID-19 lockdown disrupts manufacturing, report says

By Madeline Renbarger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5ime_0jNqncQ600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDMVQ_0jNqncQ600
Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Apple was hit with iPhone shortages on Black Friday while customers shopped for deals.
  • Analyst sees roughly 8 million iPhones sold on the Black Friday weekend, down from 10 million a year ago.
  • Supply chain issues and lockdowns in China are likely to blame for the shortages.

If you're looking for deals this Black Friday on the latest iPhone models, you may be out of luck.

Shoppers across the country are reporting shortages of iPhone 14 products, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Apple stores, online retailers, and big box electronics stores, according to a report by Reuters. Online wait times for orders of the new iPhone 14 Pro are now up to 40 days on Apple's website.

The company is facing supply chain snafus due to pandemic-related component shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Reports of worker unrest at supplier Foxconn pushed Apple shares down about 2% this week, while the tech heavy Nasdaq rose almost 1%. Earlier this month, Apple warned of delays in shipments following a significant production cut at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant due to China's strict pandemic policies.

"We believe many Apple Stores now have iPhone 14 Pro shortages based on model/color/storage of up to 25-30% below normal heading into a typical December, which is not a good sign heading into holiday season for Cupertino," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors on Friday.

Ives expects roughly 8 million iPhones will be sold on the Black Friday weekend, down from 10 million a year ago, mainly due to these supply challenges.

An Apple spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Friday afternoon.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
Markets Insider

The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.

There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Business Insider

Business Insider

750K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy