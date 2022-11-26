ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mild temps, dry weather ahead of overnight showers

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

A dry Saturday is ahead before a front brings in wetter conditions overnight.

Unlike the moody overcast skies of Friday, a bit more sun is expected to creep through the clouds Saturday. The morning should start off a bit foggy due to moisture still in the air, but metro Atlanta will remain dry until the late evening.

“We’ll see clouds thicken up through the day on Saturday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That’s in advance of our next system that’s going to bring bring us rain.”

The rain should start hitting the western part of the state and metro Atlanta by about 9 p.m. Saturday and will continue overnight. Aside from those soggy conditions, we’ll see dry and mild weather through the day. Temperatures in the low to mid-50s will kick off the day and we’ll reach a high of 62 degrees by the afternoon. You may feel a slight breeze, but nothing that should force you to layer a couple sweaters.

The overnight rain comes with a warm front that will move north through the state and a cold front that will move toward the east. The system will bring scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder, but no heavy storms. By about 9 a.m. Sunday, skies should begin clearing and temperatures rising.

A high of 66 degrees and a low of 47 is expected for Sunday before temperatures begin to slightly cool. Monday and Tuesday are expected to remain dry, but by Wednesday, the rain will be back.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you want to get your holiday shopping done a bit earlier and while temperatures remain on the warmer end, the annual Piedmont Park Holiday Gift Market will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. With an emphasis on visual arts and gift giving, the event promotes local artists and provides residents with an opportunity to buy special gifts no store will offer.

But if you’re not yet ready to pick out gifts and are instead on the market for a tree, there a few locations around Atlanta. Little Rob’s Christmas Trees in Buckhead and NorthStar Christmas Trees in East Atlanta are just two of the many options.

Where can you buy a Christmas tree in Atlanta? Here’s a roundup

There are other opportunities to celebrate the end of the year without it including Christmas. Zoo Atlanta is hosting IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival until Jan. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every night. In partnership with Hanart Culture , the zoo will transform after dark into a stunning visual celebration of the natural world with more than 80 hand-painted lanterns placed throughout the park.

