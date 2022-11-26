ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

nyspnews.com

Three Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband

On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Odysee J. Thomas., 35, of Rochester, NY, Talia I. Mercado., 29 of Rochester, NY and Iesha R. Sanders., 31, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Authorities Searching for a Vulnerable 61-Year-Old Rochester Women

Authorities are looking for a 61-year-old Rochester women who vanished yesterday afternoon. Jenny Torres is considered a vulnerable person. She has a traumatic brain injury and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Lake Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be on foot.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Investigation into arson and racial slurs spray-painted in Perinton

Monroe County deputies are investigating arson as well as graffiti involving racial slurs in the town of Perinton. Deputies say just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday, they responded to Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex with spray paint. Authorities say both suspects ran and a deputy saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
PERINTON, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester resident arrested by State Police for weapons charges after pursuit.

On November 26, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Genesee Street in Rochester, when the operator failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The operator of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a front porch of a residence on South Plymouth Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two men recovering after overnight stabbing on E. Main Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of two walk-in stabbing victims around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victims, both men in their 20s. Police said both victims had lacerations to their upper body caused by a knife the suspect(s)...
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Man arrested in FBI raid after allegedly threatening Islamic Center of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested during a Tuesday night FBI raid, after he allegedly left a threatening voicemail with the Islamic Center of Rochester. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on Monday, a board member received a graphic voicemail from an individual threatening to bring guns and shoot people in the office.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media

A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
LANCASTER, NY

