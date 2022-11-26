Read full article on original website
RPD: Missing ‘vulnerable’ adult from Rochester found safe
She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, and was carrying a brown bag.
nyspnews.com
Three Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Odysee J. Thomas., 35, of Rochester, NY, Talia I. Mercado., 29 of Rochester, NY and Iesha R. Sanders., 31, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
iheart.com
Authorities Searching for a Vulnerable 61-Year-Old Rochester Women
Authorities are looking for a 61-year-old Rochester women who vanished yesterday afternoon. Jenny Torres is considered a vulnerable person. She has a traumatic brain injury and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Lake Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be on foot.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
Volunteers holds community cleanup for East Rochester elderly community, others
Teaming up with the Village was a quick turnaround, as the organizers had just met only a few weeks ago.
Rochester man rams through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
wxxinews.org
Investigation into arson and racial slurs spray-painted in Perinton
Monroe County deputies are investigating arson as well as graffiti involving racial slurs in the town of Perinton. Deputies say just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday, they responded to Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex with spray paint. Authorities say both suspects ran and a deputy saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
Vulgar graffiti containing slurs, swastika in Perinton, police search for suspects
Deputies said they saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
MCSO searches for 2 missing teens from Penfield
Deputies ask anyone with information on the two teens to call 911.
Police: Man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
nyspnews.com
Rochester resident arrested by State Police for weapons charges after pursuit.
On November 26, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Genesee Street in Rochester, when the operator failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The operator of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a front porch of a residence on South Plymouth Avenue.
13 WHAM
Volunteers help clean up elderly neighbors' yards in East Rochester
East Rochester, N.Y. — ASEZ WAO Buffalo and Rochester volunteers from World Mission Society Church of God came together to rake and pick up trash for neighbors living in the village of East Rochester on Sunday. The volunteers worked together to bring smiles and hope into the hearts of...
Rochester driver faces weapons charges after fleeing from police during pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested after troopers with New York State Police say they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation Saturday in Rochester on Genesee Street. Troopers identified the driver as Tyree Washington of Rochester. Troopers say Washington failed to stop and a pursuit was […]
13 WHAM
Two men recovering after overnight stabbing on E. Main Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of two walk-in stabbing victims around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victims, both men in their 20s. Police said both victims had lacerations to their upper body caused by a knife the suspect(s)...
informnny.com
Man arrested in FBI raid after allegedly threatening Islamic Center of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested during a Tuesday night FBI raid, after he allegedly left a threatening voicemail with the Islamic Center of Rochester. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on Monday, a board member received a graphic voicemail from an individual threatening to bring guns and shoot people in the office.
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
