Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portlanders thwart armed robbery at sports bar, pin suspect to the ground until cops arrive
People at a Portland bar thwarted a reported armed robbery by pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Other business owners say the incident wasn't "surprising."
KATU.com
Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
kptv.com
Bar patrons beatdown armed robber in NE Portland, suspect in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital after he allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a bar in northeast Portland just after midnight on Saturday and was taken down by patrons before officers arrived, according to police. Jared Berglund manages a bar just a couple doors down...
kptv.com
Suspect allegedly involved in multiple Hillsboro thefts arrested
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested an organized retail theft suspect on Saturday in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested the suspect with $1,200 of stolen merchandise. They did not say exactly where the merchandise was taken from. Officers said during the investigation, they learned the suspect was...
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Portland homicides set record at 93 as shootings continue
Along the fence at Southeast Portland’s Cora Park Apartments, someone tied a collection of flowers to a broken tree branch and tucked an “R.I.P.” wish amid the colorful blooms. A hand-drawn pink heart adorned one of the fence planks. The modest memorial stuck out in the gloom...
Torture attack sent Portland teen to jail; Oregon criminal justice reform got him and others out
Wearing a pin-striped suit and pink tie, Blue Kalmbach looked nothing like the sullen, swoop-haired 15-year-old who carved a swastika into the forehead of a fellow teen in a Southeast Portland shed in February 2014. Kalmbach and two accomplices also beat the boy and fired a pellet gun at his...
KATU.com
Vacant house in Kelso catches fire for second this year, officials investigating
KELSO, Wash. — A vacant house in Kelso, for the second time this year, caught fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Street. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the back side of the house.
kptv.com
2 dead after 3 overnight shootings in Portland, 1 suspect arrested
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deaths following three shootings late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting near a 7-11.
KSLTV
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau and Jason Gourneau, were on their way to pick him up. They were talking to him on the phone. Then they heard a loud noise and the call dropped.
nbc16.com
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
kptv.com
Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
foxwilmington.com
Meet the Citizen Sleuths Searching for Thousands of Cars Reported Stolen in Portland, Oregon
Car thieves are everywhere. One million cars are stolen every year in America, and in Portland, Oregon, specifically, thieves have made off with 10,000 vehicles in the last year. Now, some citizen sleuths are taking matters into their own hands, but authorities tell Inside Edition that doing so comes with its own set of risks.
KXL
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
Portland nears record homicide rate after 3 shootings in 24 hours
In a violent 24 hours in Portland, at least three people have been shot -- killing two people and sending one to the hospital in critical condition, according to Portland police.
KGW
LGBTQIA+ community rally, grieve in Lake Oswego following deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs
Peren Tiemann and Flynn Williams organized a vigil at Millennium Plaza Park in Lake Oswego. They focused on the lives lost and the ongoing fight of gun laws.
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
Cat locked in car, weird GrubHub message: West Linn Police Log
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 11/10/2022 12:35 p.m. An anonymous caller reported three cars were parked in the no-parking zone in front of West Linn High School. 11/10/2022 3:15 p.m. A caller told police that an employee at a gas station on Willamette Drive left the pump open. They said they believed the employee was attempting to double charge a customer. 11/10/2022 4:04 p.m. A woman reported the license plate was stolen off her car. 11/11/2022 11:09 a.m. Police took a call about someone leaving marijuana and...
KDRV
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
KATU.com
Man suffers severe injuries after falling from wing of airplane, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a fall Sunday shortly after 5:00 p.m., in rural Washington County off Southwest Holly Hill Road. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say a man was reportedly taking a tour of the Boeing 727 aircraft that is used as a residence when he fell about 30 feet and sustained severe injuries.
