KATU.com

Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect allegedly involved in multiple Hillsboro thefts arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested an organized retail theft suspect on Saturday in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested the suspect with $1,200 of stolen merchandise. They did not say exactly where the merchandise was taken from. Officers said during the investigation, they learned the suspect was...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

2 dead after 3 overnight shootings in Portland, 1 suspect arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deaths following three shootings late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting near a 7-11.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Cat locked in car, weird GrubHub message: West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 11/10/2022 12:35 p.m. An anonymous caller reported three cars were parked in the no-parking zone in front of West Linn High School. 11/10/2022 3:15 p.m. A caller told police that an employee at a gas station on Willamette Drive left the pump open. They said they believed the employee was attempting to double charge a customer. 11/10/2022 4:04 p.m. A woman reported the license plate was stolen off her car. 11/11/2022 11:09 a.m. Police took a call about someone leaving marijuana and...
WEST LINN, OR
KDRV

OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
MARION COUNTY, OR

