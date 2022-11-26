Read full article on original website
Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
Salt & Straw unveils annual Holiday Series flavors
PORTLAND, Ore. — Salt & Straw Ice Cream will launch its five special holiday ice creams starting November 25. These limited-time flavors are meant to capture the "cheerful nostalgia and cozy traditions of the season." This year's exclusive flavors are inspired by the founders' grandma’s famous holiday cookies, and...
Saturday morning fire in Lents neighborhood leaves exterior of house charred
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire in the Lents Neighborhood is under investigation. Fire crews responded to the house just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning and found the front porch of the home completely engulfed in flames. Officials say an electrical line to the home was also completely burned through.
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
Multnomah County monitoring weather, possibly opening emergency winter shelters
Portland, ORE — Delbert Lee Martin shared his story with KATU while in line for the Blanchet House's dinner to be served. "I’m living in a van right now. With rats," Martin said the cold weather is already a bit tough to handle, "I’ve been staying in at night."
Local family battling rare autoimmune disorder thankful for blood donations
Portland, ORE — This holiday season, Katarina Elliott is hoping for a miracle. She and her husband Mike Martinez's lives took a sudden turn a month and a half ago. "We came into the emergency room and it was like, you're not going anywhere like you are about to die," said Elliot.
'It's discouraging:' Portland on track to surpass last year's record homicide total
PORTLAND, Ore — After two shootings left two people dead in Portland Wednesday night, the City of Portland is now on track to surpass last year's record-breaking homicide total. One shooting was at a 7-11 gas station on NE Glenn Widing Dr, the other at an apartment complex on...
Difficult travel expected over Cascade passes through Monday afternoon, snow up to 18"
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service in Portland is urging travelers to be extra cautious driving over the passes tonight. Officials say up to 18 inches of snow is expected to fall by tomorrow afternoon. The agency is expecting hazardous conditions including strong winds that could create near-zero...
Police arrest man accused of Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested the man that is allegedly responsible for one of the overnight homicides from this week. Authorities charged Teddy Wayne Hall Senior, 63, with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide. PAST COVERAGE | Two were killed...
Vacant house in Kelso catches fire for second this year, officials investigating
KELSO, Wash. — A vacant house in Kelso, for the second time this year, caught fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Street. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the back side of the house.
Man suffers severe injuries after falling from wing of airplane, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a fall Sunday shortly after 5:00 p.m., in rural Washington County off Southwest Holly Hill Road. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say a man was reportedly taking a tour of the Boeing 727 aircraft that is used as a residence when he fell about 30 feet and sustained severe injuries.
