Portland, OR

KATU.com

Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salt & Straw unveils annual Holiday Series flavors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Salt & Straw Ice Cream will launch its five special holiday ice creams starting November 25. These limited-time flavors are meant to capture the "cheerful nostalgia and cozy traditions of the season." This year's exclusive flavors are inspired by the founders' grandma’s famous holiday cookies, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest man accused of Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested the man that is allegedly responsible for one of the overnight homicides from this week. Authorities charged Teddy Wayne Hall Senior, 63, with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide. PAST COVERAGE | Two were killed...
PORTLAND, OR

