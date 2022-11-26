ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idalou, TX

#10 Wall dominates Idalou 30-0 to advance to first Regional Final since 2016

By Keion Russell
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 10th ranked Wall Hawks took care of the Idalou Wildcats in a 30-0 shutout victory. Wall advances to their first Regional Finals game since the 2016 season.

Wall has shown their dominance here this season. Now sitting at 12-1 on the season and looking for their chance to bring a championship back to Wall this year.

The Hawks are winners of 11 games straight and will be moving on to next week’s Regional Final.

Wall will face the 11-2 Canadian Wildcats in Lubbock next Friday night.

KLST/KSAN

Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

