James joins T-R, Tama-Grundy staff as general manager
Tama-Grundy Publishing and the Times-Republican (T-R) are excited to announce the hiring of Rhonda James as the new general manager and advertising director. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the [area] and working with this team,” James said. “Everyone has been positive so far. I’m excited to work for the T-R and carry on its great legacy.”
Welcome to the force, Officer Henle and Ryan
The Toledo Police welcomed Officer Nick Ryan (Badge #86-40) and Officer Delaynee Henle (Badge #86-47) during the City of Toledo’s council meeting on Nov. 14. Mayor Brian Sokol guided the two new Toledo Police Department officers through the oath of office alongside two new supervisors. Sergeant Kyle Howe and Lieutenant Nathan Wunn assume their new offices to better serve the Toledo community.
