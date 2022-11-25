Tama-Grundy Publishing and the Times-Republican (T-R) are excited to announce the hiring of Rhonda James as the new general manager and advertising director. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the [area] and working with this team,” James said. “Everyone has been positive so far. I’m excited to work for the T-R and carry on its great legacy.”

GRUNDY CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO