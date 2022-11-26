Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
kusi.com
Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Business Roundup: Some La Jolla restaurants to close while new ones emerge along with other establishments
Truluck's, Great Maple and Herringbone are bidding farewell.
Vista’s ‘Toy Man’ donates to those in need for 34th year
Vista's "Toy Man" has marked his 34th consecutive year donating food, toys and clothes to those in need in San Diego.
cohaitungchi.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
Are you owed money from San Diego County?
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Friday announced, once again, that the deadline is approaching for for San Diegans to file a claim for $1,056,186 in potential refunds.
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
Police crackdown on street vending after a hot dog vendor stabbed a person
SAN DIEGO — A person stabbed by a street vendor after an alleged turf war between hot dog vendors outside Petco Park led to San Diego police enforcing a strict street vending ban. Even though street vending has been banned in the Gaslamp, East Village, and Little Italy since...
scvnews.com
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
San Diego County gas prices drop for 17th straight day as Thanksgiving travel continues
SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $5.041. The average price has decreased 50 times in 54 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct....
Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting
SAN DIEGO — One week after a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and allegedly killed five people, communities are on alert, including the San Diego LGBTQ community. And, an iconic San Diego area bar is taking steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Every guest entering...
a-z-animals.com
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
NBC San Diego
Skating Through the Holidays: Here's Where to Ice Skate in San Diego This Season
There's nothing more San Diego than ice skating under palm trees with stops for hot chocolate during the holidays. Ice skating rinks have opened around town to bring this festive touch to the holidays. And, if you're looking for a place to enjoy the activity, this roundup will point you in the right direction.
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
pethelpful.com
Animals' 'Selfies' at the San Diego Zoo Have Us Ready to Book a Visit
Thanks to their huge facility and important conservation efforts, the San Diego Zoo has been one of the country's most famous zoos for years. The organization keeps finding new ways to educate the public about wildlife while providing the animals with top-notch care. This time, some of the zoo's residents took to TikTok to participate in the viral 'phone hack camera roll' video trend.
2 dead after panga capsizes off Imperial Beach
An early morning started off quick in Imperial Beach on Saturday. Around 6 a.m. Imperial Beach Fire and Rescue responded to a panga that tipped over near Cortez Avenue and Seacoast Drive. Officials say several people were on board.
