San Diego, CA

nomadlawyer.org

El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
scvnews.com

Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pethelpful.com

Animals' 'Selfies' at the San Diego Zoo Have Us Ready to Book a Visit

Thanks to their huge facility and important conservation efforts, the San Diego Zoo has been one of the country's most famous zoos for years. The organization keeps finding new ways to educate the public about wildlife while providing the animals with top-notch care. This time, some of the zoo's residents took to TikTok to participate in the viral 'phone hack camera roll' video trend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
