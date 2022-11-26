High school roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HS roundup: Baldwinsville, West Genesee boys hockey teams will meet in early season championship
The Baldwinsville and West Genesee boys hockey teams each picked up first-round wins in the Ice Breaker Tournament on Tuesday and will now face off with one another. The Bees beat Syracuse on Tuesday for their first game of the season and West Genesse defeated Skaneateles to earn its second win of the winter season.
Girls basketball roundup: Bishop Grimes 7th-grader knocks down clutch free throw vs. Marcellus (80 photos, video)
Bishop Grimes seventh-grader Aaliyah Zachery stepped to the foul line with 4.6 seconds to go in a tie game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III boys basketball team will travel more than 2,000 miles to complete schedule
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team must trek more than 2,000 miles this winter to play its season. After finishing as the Section III Class B runner-up last season, UAS, a charter school, had its boys basketball team moved up to Class A for this winter.
Section III boys swimmers poll: Which opposing swimmer do you not want chasing you at the end of a race?
Cicero, N.Y. — Being in the lead at the end of race is great, but if one of the section’s best is on your tail, it could be a tough situation. At syracuse.com’s winter sports media day, we polled boys swimmers and asked which opposing swimmer they’d least like tailing them at the end of a close race. Here are the results.
Snacks, games and Build-A-Bear: 18 Section III cheerleading coaches share team-building tips
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In a sport where even the slightest flinch or hesitation can bring disastrous results, cheerleaders and coaches look for every edge when it comes to building trust and bonds. Coaches can get creative to ensure that their athletes know they literally have each others’ backs as they...
Indoor track athletes poll: Who is your most supportive teammate?
Cicero, N.Y. — Supportive teammates often can mean the difference between winning or losing an event at a track and field meet. Section III is loaded with athletes who go above and beyond for their teammates. >> Section III boys, girls track athletes take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day...
Syracuse women have No.1 player on Inside Lacrosse Top 50, one Orange men’s player makes list
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team has the No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 players for 2023 list while the men’s team has just one player represented. Graduate student attack Meaghan Tyrrell took the top spot on the women’s list. Tyrrell, a...
Joe Girard’s mystifying struggles amplify Syracuse basketball’s lack of perimeter firepower
Champaign, lll. – The perimeter shooting was going to be a likely issue this season. Syracuse graduated three of its top four shooters. It brought a half-dozen young players into the program to restock.
Syracuse basketball manages a mere 44 points, and Illinois wins big (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Champaign, Ill. — Syracuse came into the State Farm Center after a tough home loss to Bryant. The No. 16 Illini were certain to be a difficult test, particularly on their home court, where students ring the bottom bowl and are very, very loud. Illinois took a 30-23 lead...
Section III hockey officials, school ADs reach deal that will avoid work stoppage
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III hockey officials agreed to a proposal by athletic directors and coaches on Sunday night that should allow high school games to proceed as scheduled with a full roster of refs. Section III hockey official Vince Christian, his sport’s liaison to the sectional’s overall officials committee,...
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
What bowl will Syracuse football play in? Most experts agree where Orange will finish season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will learn its bowl opponent and where it will play its 13th game on Dec. 4. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC. With no six-win teams in the pool of nine bowl-eligible ACC teams, plus Notre Dame, Syracuse will fall toward the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to desirable options.
Oronde Gadsden II earns All-ACC first-team honors; 8 Syracuse players recognized
Syracuse, N.Y. — Oronde Gadsden II was Syracuse football’s sole representative on the 2022 All-ACC first team, his first appearance on an All-ACC team. Four total Orange players were named to one of the three tiers of All-ACC teams. An additional four received honorable mentions. Gadsden was named...
cortlandvoice.com
Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)
Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
Syracuse basketball must keep up with nationally ranked Illinois and a high-powered offense (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A Syracuse Orange team that has struggled through the early part of its schedule will meet its biggest challenge to date with a game at nationally ranked Illinois on Tuesday night. Syracuse, which has a 3-3 record after recent losses to St. John’s and Bryant, will...
This 15-year-old Andre Szmyt super fan got his cleats on Senior Night. You may know her as ‘I Miss Eric Dungey’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Caroline Dunn received one of her most prized possessions at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this month. She was one of the few fans who stuck around close to midnight for Senior Night festivities following the Orange’s ugly 38-3 loss to Florida State.
Syracuse soccer will host Vermont this weekend with a trip to the College Cup at stake (ticket info)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s soccer will host Vermont in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday with a trip to the College Cup at stake. The game is set for 2 p.m. at the SU Soccer Stadium. SU is seeking its first national championship in men’s soccer. The...
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Illinois
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-44 loss at Illinois on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0