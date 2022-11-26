ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play

Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
NBC Sports

Poland vs Argentina: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
Sporting News

Tunisia vs France World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

The pressure is on for Tunisia in one of two closing matches in Group D at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Jalel Kadri, who was only appointed in January, has said he will step down if the Eagles of Carthage do not reach the knockout stage in Qatar, and their prospects are precarious after they followed up their 0-0 draw against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat to Australia.
FOX Sports

Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham

AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
NBC Sports

How to Watch Tunisia Vs. Australia in 2022 World Cup

We are approximately one week into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the battles have been intense, to say the least. So far, Tunisia and Denmark’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish, whereas France beat Australia 4-1 during their first Group D faceoff. Now, Tunisia and Australia will face one another for both countries’ next matches in the group stage.
Digital Trends

Brazil vs Switzerland live stream: watch the game for free today

If you’re keen to learn how to watch World Cup 2022 after seeing that spectacular goal from Brazil last week, we’re here to help. Focusing on Brazil vs Switzerland which shouldn’t be a challenge for the South American giants, we’ve looked at a few different ways to watch the big match online. Here’s how to watch the Brazil vs Switzerland live stream for free, as well as other options that may suit you better.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Now streaming on Twitch: Luis Enrique, the most interesting coach at the World Cup

AL-RAYAN, Qatar – There was a brief pause, surely because FIFA’s Spanish-to-English translator was weighing how best to interpret for mixed company the vulgar term Luis Enrique had just applied to himself in the midst of the Spanish national team’s official press conference. The translator went with “stupid,” though Spanish-based media made clear that the coach’s wry word choice, “gilipollas,” is quite a bit stronger than that – more like “a––––––” or “idiot.”“You might find it interesting that I do so much better when I’m managing problems, I’m that much of a gilipollas,” he said, prompting laughter among the journalists present. “Don’t...
AOL Corp

Croatia's Kramaric bags double to dump Canada out

DOHA (Reuters) - Croatia absorbed an early blow before revving into gear at the World Cup with two goals from Andrej Kramaric securing a 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday that moved them a point away from the last 16 and dashed their opponents' knockout-stage hopes. The 2018 runners-up had...

