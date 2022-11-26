ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, OH

Irate customer threatens to have daughter beat up store staff: Orange Police Blotter

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman cited for OVI after flipping car: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

Police and fire units responded to a roll-over crash at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 6. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and later questioned by police. The Lakewood woman said she crashed when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She reportedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests at the hospital. She was cited for operating a motor vehicle impaired, reckless operation and failure to maintain reasonable control.
BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH
YourErie

Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall

Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
Law & Crime

‘Somebody Just Left a Baby on My Car’: Connecticut Man Accused of Leaving Premature Baby on Hood of Stranger’s Car

A 41-year-old man in Connecticut was arrested this week for allegedly abandoning his premature newborn child on the hood of a stranger’s parked car earlier this year. Jorge Grados was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of risk of injury to a minor and one count of intentional cruelty to persons, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy