Irate customer threatens to have daughter beat up store staff: Orange Police Blotter

3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Business reports $12,000 check stolen in California: Brunswick Police Blotter
A man reported Oct. 28 he sent a $12,400 check on behalf of his business to a company in California and the check was stolen by an unknown person and cashed in California. Police and United States Postal Inspectors were investigating the matter at the time of the report. Drugs,...
Woman cited for OVI after flipping car: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police and fire units responded to a roll-over crash at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 6. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and later questioned by police. The Lakewood woman said she crashed when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She reportedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests at the hospital. She was cited for operating a motor vehicle impaired, reckless operation and failure to maintain reasonable control.
Police pull over two drivers during traffic stop: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
Police pulled over two drivers who were seen committing numerous marked lane violations at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 25. The driver of one of the cars was released with a warning for the marked lanes violation. The other driver was cited for the traffic violation and marijuana possession when a probable cause search revealed marijuana inside the car.
Five North Carolina Men Arrested In Florida For Stealing Over 180 Catalytic Converters
Deputies have arrested five suspects in connection to a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation, which occurred near the 2600 block of Center Road in Ft. Pierce on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022. According to deputies, the closing manager of a local business
Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall
Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
‘Somebody Just Left a Baby on My Car’: Connecticut Man Accused of Leaving Premature Baby on Hood of Stranger’s Car
A 41-year-old man in Connecticut was arrested this week for allegedly abandoning his premature newborn child on the hood of a stranger’s parked car earlier this year. Jorge Grados was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of risk of injury to a minor and one count of intentional cruelty to persons, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Man accused of leading deputies on chase across two counties
On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's office says a vehicle was seen quickly moving south on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Details from the investigator’s report that led to firing of MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dr. Akram Boutros, the fired CEO of MetroHealth System, failed to disclose his full annual compensation – including bonuses – on at least two occasions, according to an investigative report. We’re talking about Boutros’s salary, raises and bonuses on Today in Ohio. Listen...
MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114
Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114, which goes into effect Dec. 8.
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
Private-school vouchers are just another way for GOP to starve Ohio public schools of resources
School funding in Ohio has been unconstitutional for 25 years. That is fine with the GOP, which controls Ohio, because they now want to use private-school vouchers to destroy public education (”Lawsuit challenging state’s private school vouchers continues,” Nov. 25). Our state colleges have been forced to...
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Proposal to raise threshold for Ohio constitutional amendments would have blocked minimum wage hike, casino gambling measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two successful, well-known ballot measures proposed by members of the public wouldn’t have passed under new rules backed last week by Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Three of the five citizen-initiated ballot measures to amend Ohio’s constitution that have passed since 2000 still would have...
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
More subsidies, end of ‘family glitch’ - New rules for Affordable Care Act open enrollment period through Jan. 15.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Continuation of expanded subsidies for middle-income families and the end of the “family glitch” are among the changes coming to the Affordable Care Act next year. The Affordable Care Act — also called the ACA, Obamacare or ACA Marketplace — strives to make health...
