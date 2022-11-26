Read full article on original website
Vogue
Hailey Bieber’s Gym Look Is Right Out Of Princess Diana’s Playbook
Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber was spotted at a Pilates class in Los Angeles with friend Kendall Jenner in tow. The two models wore chic athleisure looks, and Bieber’s outfit seemed particularly familiar. Taking her cues from Princess Diana, she recreated one of the late royal’s signature casual styling moves.
Nicole Kidman Loves This Hair-Thickening Serum — & It’s On Major Sale During the Black Friday Blowout
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Kidman is known for many things, being an award-winning actor at the top. But her hair is a close second. Those curls! That strawberry blonde hue! It’s gorgeous. It makes sense Kidman would join forces with Vegamour, a brand that focuses on healthy hair and scalp. Vegamour announced Kidman is now an “investor and brand advocate” as the brand continues to grow globally. “It wasn’t about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a...
Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Beaded Choker is 60% Off For Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Over the past year, I’ve placed a lot more importance on wearing jewelry than I had in the past. Personally, I would often walk out of the house with maybe a minimalistic gold necklace or small non-flashy earrings—if I even remembered to put it on that is. I mistakenly used to rely on only my clothes to make me look stylish but now my jewelry choices are a lot more purposeful and deliberate. TikTok is probably to thank for my...
Stuck With U: Justin Bieber’s Star-Shaped ‘Pimple Patches’ Are On Sale for Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter — Justin Bieber may have sung about putting his best intentions forward, but the singer isn’t afraid to get a little help when it comes to putting his best face forward too. The stylish musician was photographed in Beverly Hills earlier this month proudly sporting some Starface Pimple Patches on his face. And now, fans can finally get the same acne cover-up stickers online. Designed like star-shaped stickers, the pimple patches are made...
Hailey Bieber Stuns In Mini Skirt During Japan Birthday Celebration
Hailey Bieber stepped out in a leggy look as she celebrated turning 26 years old while in Japan. The supermodel and wife to Peaches singer Justin Bieber traveled from L.A. to Tokyo, where the couple enjoyed a special birthday trip and made sure to keep fans on social media updated. Hailey shared a gallery of images to her Instagram, gaining over 2.6 million likes as she showed off various stylish outfits, her sushi. We were also blessed with a little video action. Hailey flaunted her long legs in a tiny denim miniskirt while enjoying an outing with other famous faces; pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye joined Hailey and Justin.
Cher Says She and Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards 'Love Each Other' and Kiss 'Like Teenagers'
Cher appears to be head-over-heels in her new romance. The Grammy Award winner, 76, opened up about her relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards over Thanksgiving with her 4 million Twitter followers after sharing a shirtless photo of her new boyfriend, 36, lounging around in his Calvins. "A.E. Hanging [out]," Cher...
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting to welcome their first child together in 2023 Tom Pelphrey is feeling thankful for Kaley Cuoco this Thanksgiving. The Flight Attendant actress, 36, who is expecting her first child with the Ozark actor, appeared in a selfie shared on the actor's Instagram Story on Thursday. "Happy Thanksgiving," he captioned the couple's shot, which also featured their two dogs. The photo cuts off at the waist, hiding the mom-to-be's bump, which she's documented in Instagram posts since announcing her pregnancy in October. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale...
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving
Cardi B and Offset spent their Thanksgiving with son Wave and daughter Kulture, as well as other family members Cardi B and Offset are taking time for their family this Thanksgiving. The couple celebrated the holiday with 14-month-old son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, as seen in pictures and videos the "Up" rapper shared on Instagram Thursday. Cardi began posing with son Wave as the toddler wore a bright orange matching vest and hat, a white t-shirt, and jeans. Later, he could be seen walking around a coffee...
PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2022: The Best Hair and Makeup Products of the Year
People and Today teamed up for the eighth year to try hundreds of new drugstore products to find out which ones really deliver. Consider this your complete list of hair and makeup must-haves right now People and Today are back in the beauty aisle! For our Beauty Awards, which launched in 2015 and are now in their 8th year, 30 staffers led by Andrea Lavinthal, People's Editorial Director — Style & Beauty — and Jill Martin, Today Lifestyle Contributor, tried 260 skin care, body care, hair care and makeup products that launched in drugstores in...
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
"This has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food," Chanel West Coast wrote in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents. Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving!...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings
Kendall Jenner is known for her work on high-fashion runways and her chaotic sense of street style (Sheer dresses! Free-the-nipple graphic tees!), but her most recent look may be her most eye-popping yet. Because on Sunday, the super model stepped out in no pants — unless you count undies and tights.
Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad! The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom...
People
Holiday Beauty Inspo from the Stars!
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Even the most "ponytail and lip gloss" girl can't help but want to get a little glam for the holidays — something about the twinkly lights and sugar rush just does that to a person. Here at PEOPLE StyleWatch we're all about providing the perfect celebrity inspiration and the top tips from the pros to try it at home. Whether you're ready to go for it à la Sheryl Lee Ralph, or you just want to bring the barest bling like Tessa Thompson did, we've got an option for you.
Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Take Up to $300 Off Dyson Best-Sellers During Cyber Week
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Holliday season or not, Dyson products are always hot ticket items—take the perpetually sold-out (and Internet-famous) AirWrap Complete Hair Tool or their next-level Cordless V8 Vacuum for pets (both of which are among Dyson’s best-selling products). From household appliances to high-tech hair styling tools, the brand excels in virtually every category it dips into. Dyson’s Cyber week sale is officially live and is brimming with never-before-seen deals. Dyson is offering shoppers deals that you won’t see at any other time of the year. To...
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter: 'Thankful'
"Thankful for these little faces," Kimberly Stewart — the daughter of Rod Stewart — wrote alongside a photo of her daughter Delilah and their two dogs on Thanksgiving Kimberly Stewart celebrated Thanksgiving with her mini-me by her side. The actress, 43, spent the holiday with her 11-year-old daughter Delilah — whom she shares with actor Benicio del Toro — and their two little dogs. In an Instagram Story post from earlier this week, Stewart — who is the daughter of musician Rod Stewart — shared a shot...
People
