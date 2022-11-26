We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Even the most "ponytail and lip gloss" girl can't help but want to get a little glam for the holidays — something about the twinkly lights and sugar rush just does that to a person. Here at PEOPLE StyleWatch we're all about providing the perfect celebrity inspiration and the top tips from the pros to try it at home. Whether you're ready to go for it à la Sheryl Lee Ralph, or you just want to bring the barest bling like Tessa Thompson did, we've got an option for you.

3 HOURS AGO