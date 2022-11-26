ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

04-13-15-19-22-25

(four, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

