ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams

We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss

Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day. Perhaps he […] The post Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan

Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game versus the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best […] The post Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12

Deebo Samuel’s 2022 season has been tested by injury concerns. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the current hamstring issue Samuel is dealing with is different than his prior injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “No, it was something different,” Shanahan said. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dolphins overreactions: Miami is the Super Bowl favorite after Week 12 win vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins have blossomed into one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL this season, and are surprisingly leading the way in the AFC East for the time being. With another victory in Week 12, this time against the Houston Texans, the Dolphins are continuing to prove that they mean business this season, […] The post Dolphins overreactions: Miami is the Super Bowl favorite after Week 12 win vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy