Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Jordan Love replaces Aaron Rodgers at QB vs. Eagles
An oblique injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened the door for Jordan Love to get on the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Love took over with the Packers down 37-23 and around 10 minutes to go in...
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss
Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day. Perhaps he […] The post Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Tyrese Maxey’s Tweet About Shake Milton After 76ers Beat Magic
Tyrese Maxey shows support for his teammate Shake Milton while tuned into the matchup from home.
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan
Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game versus the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best […] The post Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson exits game vs. Packers with rib injury
Philadelphia was already down Avonte Maddox at the slot cornerback spot, and star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off with a rib injury. Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with six interceptions but suffered an injury attempting to make a tackle on Green Bay’s emerging rookie wide receiver, Christian Watson. With...
Dabo Swinney’s testy response to QB question after loss to South Carolina
There was never a doubt in Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind when asked if freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would start against the North Carolina Tar Heels in this Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game after a loss to South Carolina. “(DJ Uiagalelei) is still the starter,”...
LSU football Twitter in absolute shambles after embarrassing loss vs. Texas A&M
The season all but ended for LSU football on Saturday night after they suffered a heartbreaking 38-23 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Tigers were the favorites to win this one as they looked to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, the Aggies never got the memo. LSU...
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12
Deebo Samuel’s 2022 season has been tested by injury concerns. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the current hamstring issue Samuel is dealing with is different than his prior injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “No, it was something different,” Shanahan said. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miles Sanders reveals secret behind Philly’s unstoppable rushing attack that drowned Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Philadelphia Eagles flew high on offense Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers by going low and pounding the rock to Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders. The Eagles’ rushing attack was nearly unstoppable and it also helped the team eat up precious time in the clock in the fourth period in the 40-33 victory.
Eagles Win - But 'We're Dangerous,' Cowboys Say, for 1 Main Reason
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has highlighted the team's selfless football as a reason for the flipping the script after halftime against the New York Giants.
Dolphins overreactions: Miami is the Super Bowl favorite after Week 12 win vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins have blossomed into one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL this season, and are surprisingly leading the way in the AFC East for the time being. With another victory in Week 12, this time against the Houston Texans, the Dolphins are continuing to prove that they mean business this season, […] The post Dolphins overreactions: Miami is the Super Bowl favorite after Week 12 win vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles, Vikings can clinch playoff spots this week
Clinching a spot in the playoffs is a realistic possibility for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings entering Week 13.
