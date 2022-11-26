ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Murder suspect shoots himself in Moss Point

A man wanted on attempted murder charges has died after shooting himself in Moss Point over the weekend. 51 year old Johnny Lee Nichols –was wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for attempted murder in a recent stabbing case. According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley,...
MOSS POINT, MS
Biloxi Police investigating shooting that injured 14-year-old

Biloxi Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a juvenile. Police spokesman Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy said officers responded about 9 a.m. to the area of Highland Drive on Sunday night after a report came in of shots fired. Officers found a 14-year-old juvenile inside a home suffering from...
BILOXI, MS
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
MOBILE, AL
2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner

A Mississippi woman was arrested on armed robbery charges after she reportedly invaded a home during a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Frances DeSalvo, 56, of Picayune, was charged with armed robbery after she reportedly entered a Pass Christian residence and interrupted a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. DeSalvo was reportedly armed and told the family that she was taking her house back.
PICAYUNE, MS
Wiggins Police Seeking Identity Of Wanted Woman

The Wiggins Police Department is trying to find her identity. If you have any information, please contact the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 Tips. You can also submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
WIGGINS, MS
Man flees from police who answered a domestic call

A domestic disturbance call turned into multiple charges for a man who fled from police. Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman said 40-year-old Anthony Grillo fled when officers arrived to answer a call about a domestic disturbance. He was captured a short time later and now faces charges of disorderly...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.
THEODORE, AL
