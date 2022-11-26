Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28

There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz.

A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

Drivers should refer to their owner’s manual for more information on if their vehicle can use Unleaded 88 gasoline.

The Erie locations offering the reduced gas are Perry Highway and 38th and Liberty.

