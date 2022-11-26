ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewzA8_0jNqi8BS00

There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz.

A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

Two Erie Sheetz locations offering $1.99 Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving holiday

Drivers should refer to their owner’s manual for more information on if their vehicle can use Unleaded 88 gasoline.

The Erie locations offering the reduced gas are Perry Highway and 38th and Liberty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail

The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall

While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
SENECA, PA
YourErie

One injured in Sunday morning vehicle accident

One person was injured early Sunday morning due to an auto accident. According to the Erie County 911 Center, a call came in around 1 a.m. for a vehicle accident in the 5800 block of Peach Street. According to police, a car hit a telephone pole and resulting in injuries to the driver. The driver was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Clouds will hang tough today with plenty of trapped moisture. May set off a few showers here and there and chilly/steady temperatures through the day. High pressure gives us a little warm up tomorrow. Strong cold front Wednesday will pick up the winds and give us plenty of rain. Some lake effect snow showers later Wednesday night into Thursday.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fire crews respond to kitchen fire in North East

The North East Fire Department was called out to 7072 Findley Lake Road for a kitchen fire on Saturday. According to the 911 Center, the call first came in around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the roof and kitchen window. It was determined the fire started in the kitchen. Crews […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Small business market shows off local artists’ craftworks

The Erie Bank Sports Park became home to a local farmers market and several small businesses. About three weeks ago, Legacy Hydroponics moved into the sports park and has hours on Wednesday through Sunday, but other businesses filled the hallway selling their work. Owners said that shopping locally is an investment in our community and […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
FRANKLIN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Beginning to Look a Lot Like…

WARREN, Pa. – Even through mild late November weather, anyone familiar with the traditional downtown decor can see what time of year it is. The traditional “Warren Wishes You Merry Christmas Happy New Year” sign went up along the banks of the Allegheny River near Crescent Park on Friday.
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Local businesses highlighted on Shop Small Saturday

Ahead of the holiday season, local businesses are welcoming new and returning customers into their shops thanks to Shop Small Saturday. Shopping local has never been more important. It’s easy to turn to amazon and other large retailers for Black Friday sales, but Shop Small Saturday helps puts the focus back on small businesses in […]
ERIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Attempts to Overtake Five Vehicles, Causes Collision on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A collision occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a 67-year-old man attempted to overtake five vehicles in a no-passing zone on State Route 899. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s

While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Black Friday shopping in full swing at Millcreek Mall

From saving money to family traditions shoppers in Erie are taking to the stores for Black Friday. After a pandemic pause – shoppers in Erie are filling Millcreek Mall and other stores to partake in Black Friday sales. “Well, there’s definitely a lot of people in and out the stores, definitely long lines,” said Dana […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Preparations for Small Business Saturday underway

Even though Black Friday shopping has come to an end, Erie residents can look forward to Small Business Saturday. The event is for the community to show their support for small businesses. Small Business Saturday benefits business owners looking to gain new customers and use new marketing strategies. Shoppers heading to a local business in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police respond to vehicle accident on W 29th and Liberty streets

A two-car crash briefly closed down an Erie intersection on Wednesday night. That accident happened at the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. Calls went out around 8:30 p.m. Two vehicles could be seen with moderate to heavy damage colliding with each other and a telephone pole. The state of both drivers is unknown […]
ERIE, PA
akronjewishnews.com

First luxury fly fishing, hunting lodge in Northeast Ohio opens in Conneaut

Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.
CONNEAUT, OH
YourErie

Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall

Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy