After an impressive playoff run for the Gateway boys basketball team a season ago, things will look a bit different on the hardwood in Monroeville in 2022-23. The Gators upset third-seeded Mars in the WPIAL quarterfinals, gave eventual runner-up New Castle a game in the semifinals and knocked off WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands in the state quarterfinals. But gone from that team are two collegiate athletes in Ryan Greggerson, a 6-foot-7 forward who is playing at Pitt-Greensburg and Will Kromka, a 6-3 wing player who is now at Pitt-Johnstown.

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO