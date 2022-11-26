ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A final by the numbers: Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7

Friday’s victory brought the second WPIAL title to Belle Vernon. The Leopards defeated Franklin Regional, 22-6, in 1995. The school lost WPIAL title games to Blackhawk in 1996, West Allegheny in ’99, Thomas Jefferson in 2019 and Aliquippa last year. Belle Vernon won its three WPIAL playoff games...
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills boys look to use playoff run as springboard

The Penn Hills boys basketball team got a jolt from what it did beyond the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season. While the Indians didn’t bring home a PIAA crown, Penn Hills did leave a remarkable wave behind it during the state tournament. The Indians knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg and East Stroudsburg South before falling to New Castle in the quarterfinals.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 4A final by the numbers: Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7

A: Tiqwai Hayes 2 run (Malachi Shegog kick) A: Hayes 1 run (Shegog kick) A: Hayes 3 run (Shegog kick) A: John Tracy 2 run (kick failed) A: Jayace Williams 34 pass from Quentin Goode (Shegog kick) CV: Brady Hudson 21 pass from Antwon Johnson (Serafino DeSantis kick) Team statistics...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Guido: After memorable season, time to hand out annual football awards

With the unusually quick convergence of the fall sports season with the winter sports, our sports department has been as busy as the guy who runs the fake snowmaking machine for Hallmark Christmas movies. Completion of the football playoffs with basketball and wrestling seasons being moved up a week is...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach Ron Prady doesn’t want Latrobe football to be 1-hit wonder

Things couldn’t have gone much better for Latrobe football coach Ron Prady during his first season. The Wildcats finished 7-5 and reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. The remarkable season included the program’s first seven-win season since 2001, the first winning season since 2011, the first playoff win since 1968 and a record-setting performance from senior running back Robert Fulton, who broke Dave Cox’s rushing record by gaining 1,590 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway hopes to carry momentum of playoff run into new season

After an impressive playoff run for the Gateway boys basketball team a season ago, things will look a bit different on the hardwood in Monroeville in 2022-23. The Gators upset third-seeded Mars in the WPIAL quarterfinals, gave eventual runner-up New Castle a game in the semifinals and knocked off WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands in the state quarterfinals. But gone from that team are two collegiate athletes in Ryan Greggerson, a 6-foot-7 forward who is playing at Pitt-Greensburg and Will Kromka, a 6-3 wing player who is now at Pitt-Johnstown.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals

Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs

STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional teams win youth football championships

Franklin Regional Youth football was double trouble for opponents in the Big East this season. The future Panthers raised a pair of trophies after winning championships last month at the Woodland Hills Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. The flag team defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-6, in overtime, before the 8U Cubs edged by...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Joe's takes home Sportsmanship Award from WPIAL summit

St. Joseph High School’s student-athletes show character on the court and field. The group recently named the private Harrison high school as winner of the Sportsmanship Award at its 13th annual summit, hosted at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. “I felt privileged...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Jake Suwan

The Freeport hockey team is working hard early on in the season, facing three tough losses but quickly battling back to put together a four-game winning streak. Among the talented players on the roster is senior defensemen Jake Suwan. “The first three games were arguably the hardest games of the...
FREEPORT, PA

