High School Football winning coaches
After an explosive night of football on Friday night, the WPIAL has named it’s champions. Rob Pratte interviewed all of the winning coaches on this Sunday’s Black and Gold Sunday show
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A final by the numbers: Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7
Friday’s victory brought the second WPIAL title to Belle Vernon. The Leopards defeated Franklin Regional, 22-6, in 1995. The school lost WPIAL title games to Blackhawk in 1996, West Allegheny in ’99, Thomas Jefferson in 2019 and Aliquippa last year. Belle Vernon won its three WPIAL playoff games...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills boys look to use playoff run as springboard
The Penn Hills boys basketball team got a jolt from what it did beyond the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season. While the Indians didn’t bring home a PIAA crown, Penn Hills did leave a remarkable wave behind it during the state tournament. The Indians knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg and East Stroudsburg South before falling to New Castle in the quarterfinals.
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL girls soccer players lauded with All-America, all-region, all-state honors
A trio of WPIAL girls soccer standouts guided their teams to long postseason runs and now are reaping individual rewards. Senior forward Lucia Wells of North Allegheny was named to the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-America Team. She helped the Tigers (21-2) win the WPIAL 4A championship and reach...
No. 10 Union shocks No. 1 Bishop Canevin to win 2nd WPIAL football championship
Union was the definition of an underdog. • First appearance in a WPIAL championship game since 1973. • First double-digit seed to reach the WPIAL finals since 2010. • Playing top-seeded and defending champion Bishop Canevin, which averaged 41.8 points and scored 60 or more three times. On Friday afternoon,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Instant offense from Cruce Brookins leads Steel Valley past Beaver Falls in WPIAL Class 2A title game
Steel Valley football coach Ray Braszo got the proverbial monkey off his back Friday at Acrisure Stadium. For the first time in his 34-year career, a Braszo-coached team defeated Beaver Falls. And by doing so, Braszo got his first Gatorade dousing at the former Heinz Field. Steel Valley quarterback Cruce...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Franklin Regional’s Matt Knizner
Coming off of back-to-back runner-up finishes, Franklin Regional’s hockey team is hoping to make a third PIHL finals appearance this season. The only difference is, it wants to be the one to win the Penguins Cup this time around. With 12 seniors graduating after last year, that will not...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A final by the numbers: Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7
A: Tiqwai Hayes 2 run (Malachi Shegog kick) A: Hayes 1 run (Shegog kick) A: Hayes 3 run (Shegog kick) A: John Tracy 2 run (kick failed) A: Jayace Williams 34 pass from Quentin Goode (Shegog kick) CV: Brady Hudson 21 pass from Antwon Johnson (Serafino DeSantis kick) Team statistics...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guido: After memorable season, time to hand out annual football awards
With the unusually quick convergence of the fall sports season with the winter sports, our sports department has been as busy as the guy who runs the fake snowmaking machine for Hallmark Christmas movies. Completion of the football playoffs with basketball and wrestling seasons being moved up a week is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coach Ron Prady doesn’t want Latrobe football to be 1-hit wonder
Things couldn’t have gone much better for Latrobe football coach Ron Prady during his first season. The Wildcats finished 7-5 and reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. The remarkable season included the program’s first seven-win season since 2001, the first winning season since 2011, the first playoff win since 1968 and a record-setting performance from senior running back Robert Fulton, who broke Dave Cox’s rushing record by gaining 1,590 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway hopes to carry momentum of playoff run into new season
After an impressive playoff run for the Gateway boys basketball team a season ago, things will look a bit different on the hardwood in Monroeville in 2022-23. The Gators upset third-seeded Mars in the WPIAL quarterfinals, gave eventual runner-up New Castle a game in the semifinals and knocked off WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands in the state quarterfinals. But gone from that team are two collegiate athletes in Ryan Greggerson, a 6-foot-7 forward who is playing at Pitt-Greensburg and Will Kromka, a 6-3 wing player who is now at Pitt-Johnstown.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
Aliquippa rolls past Central Valley to capture 19th WPIAL football title
Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes landed in the end zone after leaping headfirst over his linemen, but the running back was quickly airborne again when guard Neco Eberhardt celebrated by lifting the sophomore off his feet. The big men upfront did a lot of heavy lifting Friday night in a championship...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional teams win youth football championships
Franklin Regional Youth football was double trouble for opponents in the Big East this season. The future Panthers raised a pair of trophies after winning championships last month at the Woodland Hills Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. The flag team defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-6, in overtime, before the 8U Cubs edged by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area grad Alexis Moyer becomes Clarion soccer's 1st 4-time all-conference honoree
In five seasons as a member of the Clarion women’s soccer team, Kiski Area grad Alexis Moyer experienced:. The ride was bumpy at times, to be sure, but Moyer persevered. Check that: She didn’t just persevere. She excelled. Consider that she:. • became a starter immediately as a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale girls no longer focused on roster size, turn attention to success
For a number of years, the issue with the Springdale girls basketball team was lack of players. But that issue is so far into coach Jerry Clark’s rear-view mirror, that he doesn’t even discuss it. That was then. This is now. “I’ll be honest with you: When I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Joe's takes home Sportsmanship Award from WPIAL summit
St. Joseph High School’s student-athletes show character on the court and field. The group recently named the private Harrison high school as winner of the Sportsmanship Award at its 13th annual summit, hosted at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. “I felt privileged...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Jake Suwan
The Freeport hockey team is working hard early on in the season, facing three tough losses but quickly battling back to put together a four-game winning streak. Among the talented players on the roster is senior defensemen Jake Suwan. “The first three games were arguably the hardest games of the...
