Everyone dances at SC studio -- even with wheelchairs
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole
Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
Families enjoy the tradition of Lights on The River
IRMO, S.C. — This year marks 20 years of Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals. The light display that weaves around the park has been wowing families for years and is now a holiday tradition for hundreds around the Midlands. Even on Thanksgiving day, families drove out in...
VFW in Elgin spends their holiday packing backpacks for homeless veterans
ELGIN, S.C. — The season of giving has many looking to do for those who are having a tougher time. The VFW Post 22079 has become a bit of a Santa Claus of sorts to local veterans. For the last few months, the Post has been collecting items like...
Single mom needs a miracle for the holidays after mobile home fire
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There is still time for you to make a difference for a family in need this holiday season. The Palmetto Project’s Families Helping Families initiative is underway, and while some families hope to receive a few items, others need a miracle. Nina Hendricks, a single...
Furry Friend Friday - Declan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
Clarendon County family gives out free Thanksgiving dinner to Summerton community
SUMMERTON, S.C. — A Clarendon County family is serving their community while keeping a legacy alive. The Bennett family has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their community for the past eight years. For Maggie Bennett, it's "just the smile on the face" of residents that keeps them coming...
'I'm grateful,' Thanksgiving comes early for Fort Jackson Trainees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thanksgiving came early for Fort Jackson trainees Wednesday as they got to enjoy a turkey dinner served by their Army commanders. It's an annual tradition at the fort. "Today is very special. It's a holiday for them and they get to actually see us in our...
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
Orangeburg County search for Aspen Jeter continues as heartbroken family asks for community's help
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County investigators are continuing their search for a missing 5-year-old after the child’s mother was found dead at a home on Thanksgiving – all as family members plead for answers. “Don't know where she's at, neither,” Pauley Jumper said. “Don't know.”...
New metal detector policy at Lexington 2 schools means changes for arena, stadium events
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new safety measure is being implemented in one Lexington County school district at some of its largest sports venues - and the plan begins on Monday. According to a statement released by Lexington County School District Two on Sunday, metal detectors will be used regularly at the district's stadiums and arenas to screen spectators.
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
Chapin's 'We Care' feeds almost a 1,000 people for Thanksgiving
CHAPIN, S.C. — With the holiday season going full steam many people are in the spirit of giving. One non-profit in Chapin is handing out Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds in need. About 950 people or about 250 families now have Thanksgiving meals thanks to the non-profit 'We Care'. William...
Stores 'surprised' by holiday traffic
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
