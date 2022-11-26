ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Everyone dances at SC studio -- even with wheelchairs

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
GREENWOOD, SC
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole

Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
COLUMBIA, SC
Families enjoy the tradition of Lights on The River

IRMO, S.C. — This year marks 20 years of Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals. The light display that weaves around the park has been wowing families for years and is now a holiday tradition for hundreds around the Midlands. Even on Thanksgiving day, families drove out in...
IRMO, SC
Furry Friend Friday - Declan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
Stores 'surprised' by holiday traffic

Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
SUMTER, SC
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)

“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
COLUMBIA, SC
