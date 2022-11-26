ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Ice castles are constructed by hand one icicle at a time

MIDWAY, Utah — Cold temperatures means construction on the Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has officially begun, and it’s coming together one icicle at a time. With ice structures towering up to 20 feet tall, illuminated with whimsical lighting, the winter wonderland resembles the castles in Disney’s “Frozen” and attracts tens of thousands of people each season.
ALPINE, UT
kjzz.com

Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SLC airport reports few delays for post-Thanksgiving travel

SALT LAKE CITY — Major U.S. cities were hit with severe weather Sunday, leading to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations on one of the year’s busiest travel days. The Salt Lake City International Airport managed to escape much of the woes seen at other airports like JFK International and LaGuardia airports in New York, and Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts. Those airports reported dozens of delays and several cancellations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
CBS Sports

Watch Colorado vs. Utah: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.82 points per contest. Colorado and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Folsom Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
BOULDER, CO
KSLTV

Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise

WEST JORDAN, Utah — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10 to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars more than what you may have paid last year.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider

SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

