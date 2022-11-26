Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Ice castles are constructed by hand one icicle at a time
MIDWAY, Utah — Cold temperatures means construction on the Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has officially begun, and it’s coming together one icicle at a time. With ice structures towering up to 20 feet tall, illuminated with whimsical lighting, the winter wonderland resembles the castles in Disney’s “Frozen” and attracts tens of thousands of people each season.
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
kjzz.com
Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
LIVE: Winter storm may bring heavy snowfall to parts of Utah
A winter storm will move through Utah starting Monday afternoon and it could make for some messy road conditions across the state.
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
KSLTV
SLC airport reports few delays for post-Thanksgiving travel
SALT LAKE CITY — Major U.S. cities were hit with severe weather Sunday, leading to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations on one of the year’s busiest travel days. The Salt Lake City International Airport managed to escape much of the woes seen at other airports like JFK International and LaGuardia airports in New York, and Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts. Those airports reported dozens of delays and several cancellations.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
ksl.com
Tabernacle Choir aims to expand worldwide reach through tryouts, touring, translations
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is one of the more well known symbols of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And it is known and well respected both outside and inside of the United States, says former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, who is now president of the Tabernacle Choir.
KUTV
New digital home remodeling service available in Utah
KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
The Pioneer Park Coalition’s plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City
Last month, the Pioneer Park Coalition unveiled a plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
CBS Sports
Watch Colorado vs. Utah: TV channel, live stream info, start time
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.82 points per contest. Colorado and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Folsom Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
KSLTV
Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise
WEST JORDAN, Utah — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10 to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars more than what you may have paid last year.
kslnewsradio.com
Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider
SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
ADHD medication shortage impacting Utah families
Nearly a month into a national shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, some Utahns are feeling the impact.
‘Glad no one was in there:’ Boxing and fitness gym suffers damage after vehicle slams into the side of it
The owner of PFX Boxing and Fitness in Roy said he's thankful no one was hurt after police say a vehicle crashed into his building Friday night, Nov. 25.
