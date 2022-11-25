ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

KRMG

Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Railroad unions on Tuesday decried President Joe Biden's call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers' quality of life concerns, but businesses stressed that it is crucial to avoid a strike next week that would devastate the economy.
The Detroit Free Press

Biden in Michigan: People should feel pride, optimism about changing economy

BAY CITY − The restoration of the U.S. manufacturing economy runs through Michigan, one export at a time, President Joe Biden said in a wide-ranging speech aimed at instilling faith in the country's economic future. "When you see these big projects in your hometown − cranes going up, shovels in the ground, workers in hard hats − I want you to feel the way I feel: pride. Pride in what we can do when we do...
MICHIGAN STATE

