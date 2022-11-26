Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO