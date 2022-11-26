Read full article on original website
Shopping small continues to have big impact on small businesses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Small Business Saturday shines a light on boutiques and encourages people to spend their money around town. "It's one of our biggest shopping days, so we rely on the business. This is our busiest season from now until Christmas," said Justin Sharp, owner of the Electric Ghost in SoMa.
Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
hotsprings.org
Fordyce Bathhouse Museum | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas
Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!
The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities
A little store nestled in downtown Little Rock offers a refreshing break from the busyness and consumerism of the holiday shopping season. It offers customers products handmade by an Arkansan, and the dollars spent have an impact beyond that goes well beyond a paycheck for those artists and craftsmen who made the items in the […] The post The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Little Rock, AR Recycling Station Relocating After Getting Too Many Non-Recyclable Items
The green station on Kanis is relocating after seeing an increase in people dumping items that weren’t recyclable. “We get so much volume here, we’re getting people from the county coming up, because it’s the southernmost green station,” said Brittany Nichols, the Recycling and Sustainability Program Educator with the City of Little Rock.
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
mdmh-conway.com
Following the theft of a rent check from a USPS drop box, a Little Rock company owner issues a safety caution to mailers
Little Rock, Arkansas – After her rent check was taken from a post office drop box, a business owner in Little Rock is warning other people. West Little Rock’s Live Thankfully consignment store is run by Kimberly Cook. All sales proceeds from the non-profit store are used to support Little Rock’s homeless youngsters.
Reaction from passengers and an inside look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
thv11.com
Little Rock recycling station relocating
The city says dumping non-recyclable items led to more problems than one would think. They hope their new location will help with recycling efforts.
mdmh-conway.com
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
Little Rock, Arkansas – Strong to severe storms may be possible with the next storm system to hit Arkansas. The eastern portion of Arkansas will be most at risk for severe storms on Tuesday in the late afternoon and evening. The area of south and southeast Arkansas appears to be at the highest severe risk at this time.
Little Rock mayor reacting to the city employee shot Friday
A Little Rock City Employee is in the hospital tonight after being shot Monday morning while on the job.
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
KATV
FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
mdmh-conway.com
A father in Central Arkansas awakens after being declared dead
Little Rock, Arkansas – A family in central Arkansas has many reasons to be grateful this holiday season when their father awoke after being declared dead. Diana Decker, who wears a chain around her neck, grips a ring a little tighter than usual since she is aware that a few days ago, she may have lost it forever.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. releases statement on shooting of city employee
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Friday afternoon after a city employee was shot earlier this morning.
Little Rock Door Dash driver escapes attempted carjacking
Little Rock police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning.
mdmh-conway.com
Mexican artist opens his first gallery in Conway
Little Rock, Arkansas – In September of this year, Isaac Helguera launched a gallery in Conway, Arkansas. However, he noted that the process of opening his own gallery has not been a simple one. Paintings of Frida Kahlo, the Mexican version of the Mona Lisa, and even other animals...
Is it time for a traffic study in Little Rock? Here's why experts say no
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all been stuck at a traffic light that seems to take forever to change before. Thousands pass through busy intersections around Little Rock every day, and at some point are stopped by a traffic light. Bill Henry is the traffic engineering manager for the...
Southwest Airlines passenger jailed after assaulting a fellow passenger mid-flight
Southwest Airlines passenger is locked up in Little Rock where his flight was diverted after another passenger was assaulted mid-flight. The accused passenger was quickly taken into custody upon landing
