North Little Rock, AR

THV11

Shopping small continues to have big impact on small businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Small Business Saturday shines a light on boutiques and encourages people to spend their money around town. "It's one of our biggest shopping days, so we rely on the business. This is our busiest season from now until Christmas," said Justin Sharp, owner of the Electric Ghost in SoMa.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
hotsprings.org

Fordyce Bathhouse Museum | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas

Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Advocate

The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities

A little store nestled in downtown Little Rock offers a refreshing break from the busyness and consumerism of the holiday shopping season. It offers customers products handmade by an Arkansan, and the dollars spent have an impact beyond that goes well beyond a paycheck for those artists and craftsmen who made the items in the […] The post The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

A father in Central Arkansas awakens after being declared dead

Little Rock, Arkansas – A family in central Arkansas has many reasons to be grateful this holiday season when their father awoke after being declared dead. Diana Decker, who wears a chain around her neck, grips a ring a little tighter than usual since she is aware that a few days ago, she may have lost it forever.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Mexican artist opens his first gallery in Conway

Little Rock, Arkansas – In September of this year, Isaac Helguera launched a gallery in Conway, Arkansas. However, he noted that the process of opening his own gallery has not been a simple one. Paintings of Frida Kahlo, the Mexican version of the Mona Lisa, and even other animals...
CONWAY, AR
