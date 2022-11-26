ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

2d ago

What a sick attempt at a money grab. Have other people been disciplined, fired, ejected from schools / jobs and then not killed themselves?

Rusty Englund
2d ago

Unfortunately, the parents have to focus & project responsibility and blame to "someone else" totally ignoring the fact their Millennial daughter could not deal with real world circumstances.

Daniel
2d ago

Whatever happened to people being accountable for their actions? These parents need to decide if their daughter was a little child or an intelligent woman

San Francisco Examiner

Family of Katie Meyer files wrongful death suit vs Stanford

Katie Meyer's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021. Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the...
STANFORD, CA
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
