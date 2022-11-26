Read full article on original website
2d ago
What a sick attempt at a money grab. Have other people been disciplined, fired, ejected from schools / jobs and then not killed themselves?
Reply(30)
260
Rusty Englund
2d ago
Unfortunately, the parents have to focus & project responsibility and blame to "someone else" totally ignoring the fact their Millennial daughter could not deal with real world circumstances.
Reply(22)
223
Daniel
2d ago
Whatever happened to people being accountable for their actions? These parents need to decide if their daughter was a little child or an intelligent woman
Reply(12)
111
