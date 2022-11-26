Read full article on original website
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Ferrari's Latest Patent Takes Rear-Wheel Steering To The Next Level
Rear-wheel steering has staged a big comeback recently, thanks to computing power and intensive hardware development advances. Ferrari also got in on the act with its Virtual Short Wheelbase used on the Purosangue, where the engineers saw enough potential to develop their system even further. According to a new patent...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
China's Sexy Buick Envista Crossover Is Coming To America
Buick has confirmed a new addition to its American vehicle line-up, as it will be launching the Buick Envista stateside. The Envista was previously thought to be a China-exclusive model for the brand but will now bolster the US offering as Buick looks to strengthen its brand image. Earlier in...
Flying Magazine
Flight Design Goes All In on Light Sport Safety
Flight Design’s CTSLi offers an abundance of standard safety features. [Courtesy: Dimitri Delemarle]. All airplane manufacturers consider the safety of their buyers to be a priority, but one light sport aircraft (LSA) manufacturer, Flight Design, takes this to another level and has made it their top priority. While others tout efficient airframe design, luxury interiors, or advanced avionics as their reason to buy, Flight Design makes it clear that designing airplanes that prioritized occupant safety is job number one.
Lucid 'Available Now' Lets Customers Avoid The Wait On An Air EV
In an attempt to ease long wait times, Lucid Motors has taken to offering customers pre-configured vehicles that are ready for delivery. The catch? You can't customize the Air to your desired tastes - you have to take what's offered. That may not be such a bad thing, though. Described...
Everrati's Electric Ford GT40 Is One Step Closer To Customers
Everrati's gorgeous Ford GT40 electric restomod is one step closer to customers after passing electrical safety testing in the UK. The company's powertrain was subjected to the stringent UN-ECE R100.01 safety standards that evaluate whether electric powertrains are safe for use. Several tests are conducted, including protection against electric shock, isolation resistance testing, and protection against direct and indirect contact. Everrati's all-electric Land Rover Series IIA, which is already on sale, also passed safety tests in the Netherlands.
TEASED: A Sexy New Bertone Supercar Is Coming Soon
Italian design house Bertone is set to make a return to the automotive scene with a new, unnamed supercar. The vehicle in question, teased on the company's website, has a striking side profile that borrows design cues from several contemporary vehicles. There's a hint of Ferrari SF90 in the front, while the rear quarter panel conjures up images of modern-day McLaren motorcars.
One-Off Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Could Only Be Ordered By A Royal Family
There has only ever been one Ferrari Enzo to leave the factory in Maranello in Nero Opaco (read matte black), and this is it. Offered for sale via RM Sotheby's, the already rare Enzo is made so much more special by its unique paint job, which was originally commissioned by a member of the royal family of Brunei. Only a customer as wealthy as that could convince Ferrari to break with tradition - lesser customers would likely be sued for even suggesting changing the color of their car from anything but red.
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
SCOOP: BMW iX M Is Coming As Go-Faster Electric SUV
CarBuzz has discovered that BMW has trademarked the name "iX M," which can only mean one thing: the quirkily styled all-electric SUV is about to get hotter. The trademark was filed with Germany's trademark office (DPMA), with the application made on 18 November and the registration going ahead on November 24.
Porsche Transforms Eight First-Gen Cayennes Into The Ultimate Off-Roading Machines
To celebrate 20 years of the Cayenne, two Porsche dealers in the United Arab Emirates have been tasked with creating restomodded off-roaders from used, first-generation examples of the performance SUV. The results do not disappoint. The company's first-ever SUV is particularly significant to the UAE and the greater Middle East,...
World's Leading Gearbox Supplier Wants To Become One-Stop-Shop For EV Motor Architecture
ZF is best known for making some of the best gearboxes in the automotive industry, but it's now taking a giant leap into the upcoming EV revolution by introducing new e-drives for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. This follows shortly after ZF stated that a three-speed gearbox would be perfect for EVs, something it already has waiting in the wings.
Science Focus
Black Friday ebikes: the best deals on electric bikes right now
In the market for a new electric bike? There are plenty of great options right now and Black Friday is here to help you get a saving. Electric bikes are the fastest-growing sector of the UK bike market, following the trend seen elsewhere. Half of the bikes sold in the Netherlands, for instance, are now ebikes. And you can see why. Not only are they environmentally a much sounder option than driving, they’re also a great way for folk who are not in six-pack shape to start shedding the pounds.
Top Speed
What Makes The Old Land Rover Defender So Desirable?
The Land Rover Defender has roamed the roads and dirt roads of the world for decades. From the insane African heat to the breaking cold of Iceland. It is a vehicle that has provided unforgettable experiences to countless people thanks to its amazing and versatile platform. However, off-road isn’t the only place the Defender shines. Its classic looks have made it an icon that is at home both in the most expensive neighborhoods or in the middle of a farm. Very few vehicles have managed to achieve this. These include the Mercedes G-Wagon and the Jeep Wrangler. Let's remember the British legend by going over what made it so good and why people all over the world from cities to farms want one.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
Tesla's 4680 Cells Are Worse Than Those In Regular Batteries
A joint study by UC San Diego and The Limiting Factor, a science and technology YouTube channel, has unearthed interesting data about Tesla's 4680 battery cells. Jordan Glesige, the man behind the channel, purchased a used 4680 cell that formed part of a Tesla Model Y battery pack. With just 420 miles, the $800 cell is as close to new as possible. The analysis from UC San Diego shows the 4680 cell - produced at Giga Austin - has a nominal energy density of 244 watt-hours per kilogram. The usable figure is even lower, at 230 Wh/kg.
New Audi Q8 e-tron Comes With Recycled Plastic As Part Of Its Seat Belts
Audi is recycling old automotive plastic and turning it into new parts, specifically seatbelt buckle covers. Manufacturers are fully aware of the importance of going green, with most automakers already fully committed to an EV future. As many know, going electric isn't necessarily as environmentally friendly as one might think, and many are claiming that EVs are there to save the automotive industry and not the planet, so many are turning to other methods to get cars even cleaner. We've seen some incredible eco-friendly projects in the past, including a crazy French concept car made from milk bottles, and even major players such as BMW are going all in on recycled materials for their interiors. Any effort to reduce CO2 emissions counts, contributing to a cleaner overall production process.
New Lancia Concept Car Doesn't Look Like A Car At All
Lancia hosted a Design Day intending to set a new target for the brand and showcase its future designs as the brand looks to reinvigorate itself under Stellantis ownership and revive several hallowed nameplates. It also launched a new badge and a new font. Lancia is part of the Stellantis...
CarBuzz.com
