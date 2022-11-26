ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

One man hurt after a shooting at Hampton Inn Court in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Winston-Salem Police arrived at Extended Stay America Suites located at 1995 Hampton Inn Court. During investigation police found 53- year-old Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a fight with someone he knows. During the fight Jones...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy