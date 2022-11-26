Read full article on original website
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
LeBron James revealed the two areas that the Los Angeles Lakers still need to be better at after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
For the King's fans, it was a spectacular sight to see his chemistry with Westbrook.
Lakers News: Props And Odds Ahead Of Spurs-Lakers Part II
Can L.A. win another "gimme" game?
Eagles, Vikings can clinch playoff spots this week
Clinching a spot in the playoffs is a realistic possibility for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings entering Week 13.
Ivica Zubac Makes History vs. Indiana Pacers
Down Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard, the LA Clippers got a legendary performance from Ivica Zubac, who exploded for 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. It was truly a historical performance from the big man.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: live score updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, and fans should get to see one of the most anticipated battles from the 2019 NBA Draft. Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are not listed on the injury report of tonight's matchup. Both players are expected to play against one another for the first time since 2021.
