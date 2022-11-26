The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, and fans should get to see one of the most anticipated battles from the 2019 NBA Draft. Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are not listed on the injury report of tonight's matchup. Both players are expected to play against one another for the first time since 2021.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO