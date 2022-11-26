The Los Angeles Lakers try to get back in the win column as they face the San Antonio Spurs away from home on Friday. LeBron James makes his comeback from the adductor injury that sidelined him for five straight games. Max Christie is also returning having cleared the health and safety protocols after three missed matchups, as is Juan Toscano-Anderson, who has been dealing with a back issue. However, Patrick Beverley is sitting out the contest due to the three-game suspension he earned for pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO