Raptors hoping for influx of healthy players vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors hope to have some of their injured players in the lineup soon, perhaps as early as Monday night against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. “It looks like we’re getting some guys back,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday. “I think it remains to be seen yet until we get to (Monday), but we’re certainly getting closer. They’re moving much better out there, so it’s a good sign.”
Lakers top Spurs in James' return for first road victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no...
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They’ll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart...
Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Team To Season-High 143 Points In Win Over Spurs Without Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a win over the San Antonio Spurs for the second straight day on Saturday, scoring a season-high 143 points. L.A. did so without Anthony Davis, who sat out with a left calf contusion. Davis has been carrying the Lakers over the last couple weeks, so it was up to others to step up in his absence to earn the victory, and they did just that.
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday. Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and...
Knicks look for better defensive showing vs. Grizzlies

For the New York Knicks, home is not where their defense is. But Madison Square Garden is where the high-powered Memphis Grizzlies will be Sunday night when the Knicks are slated to close out a two-game homestand by hosting the Grizzlies. Both teams were off Saturday after playing at home...
Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: LeBron James Returns From Adductor Strain After Five-Game Absence

The Los Angeles Lakers try to get back in the win column as they face the San Antonio Spurs away from home on Friday. LeBron James makes his comeback from the adductor injury that sidelined him for five straight games. Max Christie is also returning having cleared the health and safety protocols after three missed matchups, as is Juan Toscano-Anderson, who has been dealing with a back issue. However, Patrick Beverley is sitting out the contest due to the three-game suspension he earned for pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday.
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s game against the...
Donovan Mitchell's 32 points lead Cavs over Pistons

Donovan Mitchell poured in 32 points to lead the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers past the depleted Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday night. Evan Mobley had 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Darius Garland supplied 19 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who have won five of their last six games. Cedi Osman added 10 points off the bench.
Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP)After running all over the Atlanta Falcons in what has become their offensive identity, the Washington Commanders got one last crucial play from their stout defense to preserve another important victory. Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left after the pass was...
The story behind every NFL team name

(STACKER) – There are no National Football League teams in the merry old land of Oz, but there are Lions, Bengals, and Bears. The NFL has 32 teams—each with a unique story about how it came to be. Some names were chosen by fan contests, while others had ties to former professional sports teams. There […]
