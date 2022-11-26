Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
After benching Wilson, the Jets hope to get right against the Bears
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets quarterback Zack Wilson has been benched. Jets insider Greg Buttle joined The Moose to talk about the shakeup and offer a look ahead to this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
KSN News
Chris Jones reaches contract inventive with sack against Rams
Chiefs DL and CEO of Sack Nation Chris Jones had a big payday when he took Los Angeles Rams QB Bryce Perkins to the ground on Sunday.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
For the King's fans, it was a spectacular sight to see his chemistry with Westbrook.
NEWS10 ABC
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s...
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley lead Cleveland Cavaliers to road win over Detroit Pistons
DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. “He’s really being aggressive,” Mitchell said about Mobley. “He was the reason we stayed in the game for the first three quarters.”
NEWS10 ABC
Indiana coach says Vegas tourney set back women’s basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
How can the Giants beat the Lions this Sunday?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about what Big Blue needs to do to avoid traps this weekend against the Lions. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Comments / 0