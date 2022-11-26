ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Indiana coach says Vegas tourney set back women’s basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEWS10 ABC

How can the Giants beat the Lions this Sunday?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about what Big Blue needs to do to avoid traps this weekend against the Lions.  Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI

