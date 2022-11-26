Read full article on original website
Person in custody after vehicle hits Jerry’s Fish Market
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish […]
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating after 25-year-old man dies in crash
Man dies after being shot at Yazoo City car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug related. Yazoo County […]
Man charged with manslaughter, leaving deadly crash
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in Claiborne County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Shakelia Ellis was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, November 23. Tyrese Craft was arrested on Thursday, November 24 at River Region where he was seeking […]
Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, authorities said. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah, who had been reported missing earlier the same day. His body was found in an abandoned home. Jackson police arrested two […]
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
House destroyed by fire in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — A fire destroyed a house on Hollow Oak Lane off Whitfield Road in Brandon Saturday night. Several fire agencies responded to the fire. Officials said four people lived in the home, but only one person was in the house when the fire broke out. That resident...
Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County
Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating
Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts due to a shortage of officers. According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision was made at Wednesday's meeting with the Board of Alderman and the mayor. Vicksburg police Chief Penny Jones told the Board...
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County
Suspects in death of Jackson teen by Russian roulette to make court appearance Monday
East Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
