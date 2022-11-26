ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Person in custody after vehicle hits Jerry’s Fish Market

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing

15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot at Yazoo City car wash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug related. Yazoo County […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with manslaughter, leaving deadly crash

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in Claiborne County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Shakelia Ellis was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, November 23. Tyrese Craft was arrested on Thursday, November 24 at River Region where he was seeking […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, authorities said. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah, who had been reported missing earlier the same day. His body was found in an abandoned home. Jackson police arrested two […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

House destroyed by fire in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. — A fire destroyed a house on Hollow Oak Lane off Whitfield Road in Brandon Saturday night. Several fire agencies responded to the fire. Officials said four people lived in the home, but only one person was in the house when the fire broke out. That resident...
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a car crash in Rankin County Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Phillip Skipper was traveling south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. According to MHP, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. MHP says Skipper...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 Friday. According to officers, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49 when the driver traveled off the road and overturned. The driver, identified as Phillip...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County, Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to VDN, Tyrese Craft was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in Shakelia Ellis’s death. Vicksburg Daily...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WAPT

Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

