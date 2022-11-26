Read full article on original website
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James revealed the two areas that the Los Angeles Lakers still need to be better at after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs.
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no...
For the King's fans, it was a spectacular sight to see his chemistry with Westbrook.
Clinching a spot in the playoffs is a realistic possibility for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings entering Week 13.
DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. “He’s really being aggressive,” Mitchell said about Mobley. “He was the reason we stayed in the game for the first three quarters.”
The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, and fans should get to see one of the most anticipated battles from the 2019 NBA Draft. Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are not listed on the injury report of tonight's matchup. Both players are expected to play against one another for the first time since 2021.
