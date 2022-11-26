ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
BREWER, ME
“Pop-up Shops” are back at Ellsworth’s Maine Coast Mall

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving being fully behind us on the calendar means it’s once again time for the pop-up shops at the Maine Coast Mall in Ellsworth. This year marks the 10th Christmas season for the craft fair at the mall. 75 vendors- some from as far as...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Small Business Saturday celebrated in Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well don’t hang up those shopping shoes just yet, because this Saturday is also known as Small Business Saturday. On the Saturday after Black Friday, local small businesses hold their own set of sales to celebrate the season. Downtown Bangor was no exception. The day...
BANGOR, ME
Meet the Four-legged owners of Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Christmas trees are leaving the field in droves at Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm much to the delight of the owners. But when you talk a walk around the field, you’ll learn very quickly that these aren’t your traditional owners. “Actually,...
CHINA, ME
New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday week coming to a close, many of those who traveled for Thanksgiving, are now coming home. According to website Flight Aware, more than nine hundred flights in the United States are delayed as of Sunday morning. The Bangor International Airport is not currently...
BANGOR, ME
Maine Hikers Discover a Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island

Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. A group of hikers reported finding the remains just after 9:00 Saturday morning, as they were walking on Sears Island. The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says the body could be recognized as a male, but appeared to have been in the water for quite some time.
SEARSPORT, ME
Betsy Webb, former Bangor Superintendent of Schools, passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department’s longtime Superintendent of Schools has died. TV5 has learned that Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning. Webb, who was working as a Libra Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Maine, was previously in charge of Bangor schools for 13 years.
BANGOR, ME
Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu

AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
Penobscot Pioneers make statement with 12-0 debut win

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Merriam Webster defines a “Pioneer” as “a person or group that originates or helps open up a new line of thought, activity or method.”. It’s safe to say the Penobscot Pioneers local co-op girls hockey program are living up to the billing.
BREWER, ME

