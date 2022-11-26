Read full article on original website
Pastries de’Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Don’t be fooled by the name, Pastries de’Amor is so much more than just a bakery. This Old Town eatery is defying all expectations in a newly relocated building on Main St. Besides their wide selections of savory and sweet foods, the eatery...
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
“Pop-up Shops” are back at Ellsworth’s Maine Coast Mall
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving being fully behind us on the calendar means it’s once again time for the pop-up shops at the Maine Coast Mall in Ellsworth. This year marks the 10th Christmas season for the craft fair at the mall. 75 vendors- some from as far as...
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods
In downtown Bangor, Maine, craft beers are always on tap, and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, is waiting for you at 2 Feet Brewing. A cold craft beer & some sticky fingers.Photo bythe 2 Feet Brewing owner.
Hooves, holiday spirit welcome Thanksgiving guests at Belfast Soup Kitchen (one day early)
BELFAST — Thanksgiving may typically be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, but for some, the holiday spirit arrived a day early, along with the traditional Thanksgiving food. The Belfast Soup Kitchen holds its holiday celebrations a day early, treating hundreds of guests and visitors to a few...
Small Business Saturday celebrated in Downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well don’t hang up those shopping shoes just yet, because this Saturday is also known as Small Business Saturday. On the Saturday after Black Friday, local small businesses hold their own set of sales to celebrate the season. Downtown Bangor was no exception. The day...
Meet the Four-legged owners of Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Christmas trees are leaving the field in droves at Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm much to the delight of the owners. But when you talk a walk around the field, you’ll learn very quickly that these aren’t your traditional owners. “Actually,...
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
Yo-Yo Ma joins Wabanaki people in gratitude ceremony that dates back centuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Newell, a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former director of a museum devoted to the history and culture of native people in Maine, was checking his email one day when something caught his eye. “I read the subject line: From the Office of Yo-Yo...
New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday week coming to a close, many of those who traveled for Thanksgiving, are now coming home. According to website Flight Aware, more than nine hundred flights in the United States are delayed as of Sunday morning. The Bangor International Airport is not currently...
New Waterville, Maine, Café Takes You Around the World in Just One Bite
This new Maine Café will take you around the world in just one bite. Wild Clover Café & Market at 16 Silver Street in Waterville, is a spot that foodies have to visit, especially if they want to travel through food. Tanya McCarthy, Owner of Wild Clover Café...
Maine Hikers Discover a Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island
Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. A group of hikers reported finding the remains just after 9:00 Saturday morning, as they were walking on Sears Island. The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says the body could be recognized as a male, but appeared to have been in the water for quite some time.
Betsy Webb, former Bangor Superintendent of Schools, passes away
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department’s longtime Superintendent of Schools has died. TV5 has learned that Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning. Webb, who was working as a Libra Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Maine, was previously in charge of Bangor schools for 13 years.
Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu
AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
Former Bangor educational leader dies
Betsy Webb worked in education for 38 years. For 13 years, she served as superintendent for Bangor's schools before retiring in 2020.
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police. A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.
Penobscot Pioneers make statement with 12-0 debut win
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Merriam Webster defines a “Pioneer” as “a person or group that originates or helps open up a new line of thought, activity or method.”. It’s safe to say the Penobscot Pioneers local co-op girls hockey program are living up to the billing.
