Vail, CO

Letter: Free parking change a business killer for Vail

I couldn’t agree more with Al Carson’s recent letter regarding the change in free parking by the town of Vail for the parking structures. An example: My wife and I were going to drive into Vail yesterday and have lunch at La Cantina in the village parking structure. Best pork burrito on the face of the earth! Plus always fun to have a marg on tap! But we didn’t ….so having lunch, maybe going to a couple of stores, grabbing some t-shirts as Christmas gifts, we didn’t think we could get it done in under an hour. We know two hours works perfectly because we have done it several times in past years. So the net result is La Cantina lost out on the lunch revenue, a couple of t-shirt shops lost some revenue and the town of Vail lost out on the taxes.
VAIL, CO
Letter: A culture killer for Vail

To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
VAIL, CO
Letter: We can’t get disabled community members a reduced-price parking pass?

The new parking protocol of the town of Vail is a contentious issue for many people. The town chose to use an IT consulting company to handle all aspects of parking. I have communicated with town officials and Town Council members. My personal issue is the discontinuation of the handicapped parking pass. I feel it is very important to provide members of the disabled community with the modest benefit of a reduced-price parking pass.
VAIL, CO
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County

Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Letter: Eagle County examining STR regulations

I read with interest Scott Miller’s piece on Eagle County’s effort to discover what action may be needed to regulate short-term rentals. I was particularly intrigued by the “Four facts” inset with encapsulated overviews, especially since those “facts” don’t match up at all with what every full-time Eagle-Vail resident can see with our own eyes.
A race to the finish for Buttermilk’s base overhaul

With less than a month to go before Buttermilk’s Opening Day, a small army is marching toward the completion of a $23-million overhaul of the base of the ski area. The first goal is to have a fully-renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge restaurant, formerly known as Bumps, be open to the public on Dec. 17, according to Dana Dalla Betta, senior project manager for Aspen Skiing Co.
ASPEN, CO
Letter: Coats for Colorado

Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
COLORADO STATE
76 trails now open between Vail and Beaver Creek

Spending Thanksgiving in the mountains is often a gamble when it comes to conditions and available terrain, but nobody in the valley is getting gypped this holiday weekend with 750 acres and 76 trails open for riding and skiing between Vail and Beaver Creek. Vail Mountain has already accumulated 5...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Law enforcement seeks donations for Shop with a Cop

Eagle County law enforcement agencies are accepting financial donations from the community to support the 20th annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday, Dec. 6. During the holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments along with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office select children and their families within Eagle County that could benefit from financial assistance or positive interaction with these agencies. Local elementary school children are paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The children are picked up at their respective school and spend an afternoon shopping at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Valley Jet Center honored for its sustainability efforts

“Private air travel” and “sustainability” don’t often appear in the same sentence. But the Vail Valley Jet Center is making some significant improvements. The Jet Center, which hosts private aviation at the Eagle County Regional Airport, was recently honored with a Climate Action Award from Walking Mountains Science Center.
VAIL, CO
Town of Vail seeks input on Gore Creek Promenade improvements

The town of Vail is seeking feedback from users of the Gore Creek Promenade on potential park improvements. Located along Gore Creek between the area of the Children’s Fountain and the International Bridge in Vail Village, the promenade provides access to the creek, is host to special events, and is the entrance to several shops, art galleries and restaurants.
VAIL, CO
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
WineInk: “The best place to buy wine is in a local, independent wine shop”

With the election this past week featuring three ballot measures that will affect how Colorado’s retail wine and liquor industry will function going forward, I got to thinking about the local landscape. Because we live in a resort community, we are incredibly fortunate to have a wealth of outstanding local liquor and wine shops in this valley. It is just another reason why Aspen is such a revered wine town.
ASPEN, CO
Sustainable Vail: Destination Stewardship Plan to provide a roadmap for Vail’s future

For the last year, the town of Vail and six key community partners including U.S. Forest Service, Vail Resorts, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Vail Recreation District, Holy Cross Energy and Walking Mountain Science Center have come together in the Steward Vail planning process. The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and Destination Stewardship Plan that will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving economy.
VAIL, CO
Letter: An opportunity to volunteer this holiday season

I recently volunteered at the Community Market with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which provides food assistance to anyone present in the Eagle Valley. Private donations enable the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to cater to anyone who arrives at either of their locations in Edwards or Gypsum, without restrictions or sign-ups. Some food is limited per customer, but all of it is free.
GYPSUM, CO
Romer: What are you thankful for?

It is the time of year people begin to reflect and take stock of the accomplishments of the year and look ahead at what might be next. I am thankful for our community in many ways and think it is important for everyone to reflect on what they are thankful for.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail, CO
