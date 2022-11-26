Read full article on original website
Ten Years of Bachelor’s Degrees at Centralia College
• Applied management, started 2012. Total degrees — 289 • Diesel technology, started 2014. Total degrees — 50 • Information technology, started 2017. Total degrees — 35 • Teacher education (K-8), started 2017. Total degrees — 105 • Behavioral healthcare, started 2021. First graduates wil be...
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
In Loving Memory Of Renee Donahue: 1927-2022
Renee Mildred Donahue of Shelton, Washington, passed away into God’s hands on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Centralia, Washington to Frank and Christena Valleur. She married Robert L. Donahue on June 27, 1953, and together they celebrated 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2008. Her colorful life began by surviving scarlet fever at birth. It involved driving tractor and plowing the fields at 14, being the editor for the Adna High School yearbook, working in the Portland shipyards as a welder during WWII, being a switchboard operator for AT&T in San Francisco, an administrative secretary at Camp Murray in Washington, and selling Bee Line clothing in Tacoma, Washington. She retired from the Portland School District in IT as “the expert” and volunteered time with meals on wheels for the less fortunate. She did all this while canning fruit and vegetables and raising seven children. She had an eye for fashion and color coordination, which was shown in her apparel and home decor even though “you just ruined it” was a memorable comment from her mother. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching baseball, basketball and football, music, dancing, and a good play or movie, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family at her home on Phillips Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Victor. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie Jean (husband David), son Frank (wife Lorrie), son Jeff (wife Terri), daughter Kathleen, daughter Teresa (husband Todd) and son Paul (wife Sophia). She is also survived by granddaughters Jenae, Katie, Renee, Mika and Colleen; grandsons Tom, Jake, Jordan, Taylor, Garret, Greg and Joe; and great-grandchildren Ellie, Jack, Naomi, Truman and Willow. A celebration of life will be held at St. John the Evangelist in Vancouver, Washington on Nov. 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the operationsmiles.org fund. Please view her online obituary at www.hamiltonmylan.com.
In Loving Memory of Paul Roznatowsky: 1942-2022
Paul John Roznatowsky, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Paul was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on Sept. 6, 1942, to Nicholas and Sofia Roznatowsky. As a child during WWII, Paul spent time in a refugee camp. When he was 7 years old, the family fled to the U.S., settling in Detroit, Michigan. Paul’s father, active in Ukrainian scholarship and politics, passed his intellectual interests on to his son. Paul carved out a long and successful career in sales in California, Oregon and Chehalis, Washington. Paul enjoyed music, live concerts, art, travel, nature and his Cadillac. He leaves behind his son Johnny, daughter-in-law Erna, and granddaughter Ella in Hood River, his son Dylan in Chehalis, his closest friend Sharon Ellis, and many other friends. His sense of humor and style will be greatly missed. There will be no service at this time.
Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Life Massage on Dec. 2
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Life Massage on Dec. 2 in Chehalis at North National Ave., Suite #11, at 11 a.m. As part of the event, there will be refreshments and a raffle drawing for two massages. The owner, Leah Vanasse, a licensed massage therapist, is a recent graduate of the Bodymechanics School of Myotherapy and Massage in Tumwater.
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
Blazers Drop Two in Longview
The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
Local band focuses on sharing the lessons of Native American ancestors
TACOMA, Wash. — From a back porch in Tacoma, traditional Native chants blend with the sound of an acoustic guitar. Musician Gene Tagaban is on a lifelong mission to answer one question. “Who the heck am I? What am I doing? What path am I going to be on?”
Letters Can Be Mailed to Santa in Downtown Chehalis
Experience Chehalis, Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome have teamed up to bring local children a little extra magic for the holiday season with a new “Letters to Santa” program. Santa mailboxes, located just inside Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome, were installed Friday. The boxes...
With New Coach, Tigers Looking to Build on Previous Success
The Centralia girls basketball team found its groove last season, bouncing back from a winless campaign to make it back to the 2A district tournament. After the season, head coach Doug Ashmore stepped away from the program after seven years at the helm, with assistant Austin Danielson coming in to lead the way after a year on his staff.
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Morton Jr./Sr. High School First Quarter Honor Roll
Following are members of the Morton Jr./Sr. High School first quarter honor roll. Students on the honor roll earned a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher for the first quarter of the school year, completed eight classes and did not receive a D, F or an incomplete grade in any class. Students are listed in alphabetical order. Running start students are not included on the honor roll report.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
Yelm goes length of field to end Bellevue's state championship reign, 28-27
SPANAWAY, Wash. - You’ve got one drive. That was Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo’s message to his offensive coordinator Brian Irion with the team's season on the line. Exactly five minutes showed on the clock at Art Crate Field. The Tornados trailed defending Class 3A champion Bellevue by five ...
Records: Washington Hired ID Thief, Heroin Dealer to Treat Mental Patients — He Stole Their Money
Mark James doesn't deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn't admit it, either. "That would be something that I'm not gonna talk about one way or the other," James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
Centralia Focusing on the Long Game With Young Group
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner for the Centralia boys basketball team. And so, in a way, is the 2023-24 campaign. At least, that’s how head coach Kyle Donahue sees it. “It’s kind of like we’re starting a two-year season at this point, because with one senior,...
In Remembrance June Strovas: 1936-2022
June Crocker Strovas, most recently from Longview, died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 86. She fought valiantly. She was born in Ryderwood in 1936 as the daughter of a logger. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; grandson, Sahwn; and the love of her life, Tony. She is survived by her children Larry, Leanne, Rob, and Nat. June was blessed with loving relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tough, generous, and resilient, June will be missed by all who knew her.
‘Santa’s Grinchy Train’ Launches at the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Depot
With track repairs still underway and a lack of insurance further halting its passenger services, the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum (CCRM) is holding “Santa’s Grinchy Train” at the depot this holiday season. “We’ve decided to ‘blame the Grinch’ for stealing our tracks,” wrote CCRM in a news...
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
