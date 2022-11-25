ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg man left woman with hatchet in head, fled to Gainesville, deputies say

By Natalie Weber
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fnmve_0jNqeyz900
Michael Dougherty, 40, was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge after deputies said he left a woman with a hatchet in her head in St. Petersburg and fled to Gainesville. [ Alachua County Jail, via the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

Deputies have arrested a man who they said attempted to kill a woman in St. Petersburg and left her with a hatchet in her head before fleeing to Gainesville.

Michael Dougherty, 40, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinellas deputies said they responded to a report of an attempted murder at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday at 4000 24th Street North, Lot 230 in St. Petersburg. They found a 56-year-old woman with a hatchet sticking out of her head, and she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office did not name the woman, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that allows authorities to withhold crime victims’ information, such as names or addresses.

Deputies identified Dougherty as the suspect in the attempted killing, but he fled the scene before they arrived. Detectives were able to locate Dougherty’s car near Gainesville later that day.

On Thursday, around 2:50 a.m., he was pulled over by an Alachua County deputy and arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge. He is currently being held at the Alachua County Jail while authorities arrange for him to be taken to the Pinellas County Jail, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Tampa Bay Times

