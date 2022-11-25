ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot

In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite

WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
NEWARK, NJ
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar

Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

Ricky Steamboat Discusses Working With a Young Triple H While in WCW

Back in 1994 while working for WCW, Ricky Steamboat met a young up and comer that went by the name of Jean-Paul Levesque. Steamboat knew that Levesque had star potential after the match was over. Jean-Paul Levesque, of course, joined the WWE in 1995 as Hunter Hearst Helmsley then eventually became Triple H and the rest in history.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference

At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestleview.com

WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
RALEIGH, NC
webisjericho.com

Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires

Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
wrestlinginc.com

Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match

Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match

WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
PWMania

Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed

The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series

Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks

Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
ComicBook

New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
digitalspy.com

WWE Survivor Series WarGames results and highlights: Sami Zayn makes the difference

After one of the most eventful years in its entire history WWE has just had its last Pay Per View/Premium Live Event of 2022: Survivor Series: WarGames. That's right - instead of the worn out Raw vs SmackDown battle of recent years, Triple H has finally brought back WarGames to main roster wrestling to give the most tired of the Big Four PPVs a much-needed shot in the arm.
wrestletalk.com

Details On Big E New WWE Role

New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
IOWA STATE
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Breaks Down After Dedicating Survivor Series Match To Late Father

WWE is set to hold it’s Survivor Series WarGames event tonight, with a five match card. Along with two of the titular matches, the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be defended. Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against challenger Shotzi. Shotzi heads into tonight’s...

