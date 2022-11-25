Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Says Everyone in WWE Was Wrong About What They Initially Thought Steve Austin Could Become
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin’s move to WWE from WCW in 1995 and how no one expected him to be the big star that he would become, including WWE’s merchandise department.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar
Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Discusses Working With a Young Triple H While in WCW
Back in 1994 while working for WCW, Ricky Steamboat met a young up and comer that went by the name of Jean-Paul Levesque. Steamboat knew that Levesque had star potential after the match was over. Jean-Paul Levesque, of course, joined the WWE in 1995 as Hunter Hearst Helmsley then eventually became Triple H and the rest in history.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires
Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
PWMania
Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
digitalspy.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames results and highlights: Sami Zayn makes the difference
After one of the most eventful years in its entire history WWE has just had its last Pay Per View/Premium Live Event of 2022: Survivor Series: WarGames. That's right - instead of the worn out Raw vs SmackDown battle of recent years, Triple H has finally brought back WarGames to main roster wrestling to give the most tired of the Big Four PPVs a much-needed shot in the arm.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Down After Dedicating Survivor Series Match To Late Father
WWE is set to hold it’s Survivor Series WarGames event tonight, with a five match card. Along with two of the titular matches, the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be defended. Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against challenger Shotzi. Shotzi heads into tonight’s...
