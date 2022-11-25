Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
HMS Implacable Will Collect Toys For Tots Donations At Holiday Lights Parade Saturday Night
HMS Implacable, the local chapter of the Royal Manticoran Navy, in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” drive will have a float in this year’s Holiday Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Due to the shortage of toys, HMS Implacable must...
ladailypost.com
Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade
The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Metzgers On Small Business Saturday
Scene from the Toys For Tots display Saturday inside Metzger’s Do it Best Hardware at 1607 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Yard art for sale at Metzger’s in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The front entrance to Metzger’s Do it Best...
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
ladailypost.com
Shop Bradbury & Nature Center On Museum Store Sunday!
Scene of Small Business Saturday of Gadgets Gift Shop inside the Bradbury Science Museum at 1350 Central Ave. The Bradbury Science Museum Association (BSMA) operates Gadgets and is offering 10 percent off Newton’s Discovery and everything else in the shop today, Nov. 27, for Museum Store Sunday. BSMA members receive 20 percent off. The BSMA supports STEM education in Northern New Mexico, learn more at www.bradburyassociation.org. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Rotary Interact: ‘Spread The Warmth’ Food/Clothing Drive
During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive. All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico.
ladailypost.com
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
ladailypost.com
LAAC: ‘Affordable Arts’ Continues Tuesday Through Sunday!
The Los Alamos Arts Council wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the members the community who turned out for opening weekend of Affordable Arts!. This week, Affordable Arts continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery. The Gift...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters And Los Alamos Golf & Games On Small Business Saturday
A crowd gathers at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Café on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Café on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The sign in the window of...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate
Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos County Ice Rink
On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos County Ice Rink employee Alex Tuning. The ice rink is open for business and Tuning is holding up skates available for rent. For a schedule, click here. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County Ice Rink employees and skaters get ready...
ladailypost.com
LAMC Celebrates Newest Nuclear Medicine Machine
LAMC Director of Medical Imaging Susan Cazaux, left, and CEO Tracie Stratton cut the ribbon on the new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday afternoon in the Radiology Department. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Celebrating LAMC’s new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday in the Radiology Department, CFO Jim McGonnell, Director of Medical Imaging...
Old Town kicks off ‘Small Business Saturday’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small Business Saturday kicked off on Nov. 26, the event encourages people to shop locally and support small businesses. People came out to Old Town Albuquerque to the ‘Small Business Saturday’ event with the city and Mayor Tim Keller. Keller said, “shopping small keeps dollars in the local economy.” For every dollar […]
ladailypost.com
His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL To Visit Los Alamos
Father Theophan, left, with His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States of America during a previous visit to Los Alamos. Courtesy/Fr. Theophan. Saint Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. Saturday, Dec. 3, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the...
ladailypost.com
UNM-Los Alamos Is ‘Grateful For A Giving Community’
UNM-Los Alamos would like to express its gratitude to the many generous donors who have seen the great potential in local students and institution and have turned their support into action by donating. Thanks to bighearted people and their donations, UNM-LA has been able to open doors to promising futures...
ladailypost.com
Periodic Lane Closure On DP Road Through Friday
Contractors for Los Alamos County are constructing a sidewalk extension along the southside of DP Road from the end of the existing sidewalk east of 6th Street to Trinity Drive. During this activity, a lane closure on DP Road will be needed periodically. Contractor employees (flaggers) will be used to...
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community College Moves Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony To Spring 2023
SANTA FE — To maximize engagement and keep the campus community as safe as possible during a particularly active cold, flu and COVID season, Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will postpone its 2022 fall commencement ceremony – originally scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. The ceremony will be combined...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos Co+op Market
On the job in Los Alamos are Produce Manager Josie Persinger, left, and Operations Manager Sarah Chiri greeting customers Friday at the Los Alamos Co+op Market. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Saturday Afternoon Views From The ‘Other’ Side Of The Rio Grande
The Los Alamos Reporter played hooky Saturday and visited the ‘other side’ of the Rio Grande at the Buckman Diversion. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The Rio Grande flowing through the Buckman Diversion area. To get there, take the Camino de la Tierra exit from NM599 and follow the signs. There are several miles of dirt roads so be sure to drive a vehicle with higher clearance. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Comments / 0