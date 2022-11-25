Read full article on original website
New Mexico Tech Cybersecurity Expert Appointed To Federal, State Panels
SOCORRO — Sharing her expertise to better prepare state and local governments for cyberattacks, New Mexico Tech’s Dr. Lorie Liebrock recently was named to two key committees at the state and federal level. Dr. Liebrock is a computer science and engineering professor and director of the New Mexico...
Gessing: Questions For New Mexico’s Blue Majority And Red Minority
This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
New Mexico Counties Task Force Releases Final Report
SANTA FE — Concluding eight months of work, the multi-agency task force looking into unification of New Mexico’s jail and prison systems will release its findings Tuesday before the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. In February, the New Mexico legislature passed Senate Memorial 6 (SM6) and House...
Air Force Research Laboratory Joins New Mexico National Labs In Postdoc Speech Competition
Twelve postdoctoral researchers representing the AFRL, SNL, LANL (Kristina Meier, Mary O’Brien, Aaron Patel) and the New Mexico Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research compete in the inaugural Rio Grande Research SLAM, a postdoctoral speech competition Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. The event spotlighted the research performed in New Mexico and provided professional development opportunities to the next generation of scientists. Courtesy/SNL.
New Mexico Governor’s Office Accepting Applications For Second Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE — The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday announced that it is accepting applications to fill the upcoming vacancy for the Second Judicial District Attorney. Minimum qualifications include a Juris Doctorate degree from an accredited school of law and seven years of experience in the practice...
FBI Posts Updated List Of 203 Native Americans Verified As Missing Throughout New Mexico & Navajo Nation
The FBI has posted an updated list of 203 Native Americans verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The FBI website also has been improved. The FBI and its partners are asking the public to go to http://fbi.gov/mmip and if they know the location of anyone on the list, please call law enforcement immediately.
NMTD: Eleven Distinguished Individuals Honored As 2022 New Mexico True Heroes
SANTA FE — New Mexico Magazine teamed up with KOB 4 and the New Mexico Department of Health Nov. 17 to spotlight the 2022 class of the New Mexico True Heroes through a special YouTube Premier Live broadcast. The event spotlighted 11 exceptional individuals who have distinguished themselves over...
State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In December
New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of December. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These...
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
New Mexico State Police Arrest 17 Drunk Drivers, Seize 1,100+ Fentanyl Pills, Firearm, Issue 2,300+ Tickets During C.A.R.E. Operation Over Thanksgiving Holiday
During the Thanksgiving holiday, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation across all roadways within the state. The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence. Because of...
