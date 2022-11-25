ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade

The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!

Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Shop Bradbury & Nature Center On Museum Store Sunday!

Scene of Small Business Saturday of Gadgets Gift Shop inside the Bradbury Science Museum at 1350 Central Ave. The Bradbury Science Museum Association (BSMA) operates Gadgets and is offering 10 percent off Newton’s Discovery and everything else in the shop today, Nov. 27, for Museum Store Sunday. BSMA members receive 20 percent off. The BSMA supports STEM education in Northern New Mexico, learn more at www.bradburyassociation.org. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos County Ice Rink

On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos County Ice Rink employee Alex Tuning. The ice rink is open for business and Tuning is holding up skates available for rent. For a schedule, click here. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County Ice Rink employees and skaters get ready...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home

A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rotary Interact: ‘Spread The Warmth’ Food/Clothing Drive

During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive. All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scenes From Metzgers On Small Business Saturday

Scene from the Toys For Tots display Saturday inside Metzger’s Do it Best Hardware at 1607 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Yard art for sale at Metzger’s in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The front entrance to Metzger’s Do it Best...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run Results Announced

Scene from the 2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run, which began in the parking lot Sunday at Los Alamos Middle School on Hawks Drive. Photo by Joan Williams. Scene from the 2022 Turkey Trot/CROP Walk/Run, which began in the parking lot Sunday at Los Alamos Middle School on Hawks Drive. Photo by Joan Williams.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!

ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Opera Named Festival Of The Year At International Opera Awards

Crosby Theatre at the Santa Fe Opera alight and abuzz on Opening Night of Tristan und Isolde. Photo by Robert Godwin. SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera has been recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards ceremony held at the historic Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain. The company was additionally honored to be nominated in the World Premiere category for its 2022 Season production of M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang. Two 2022 Season artists, M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 director James Robinson and The Barber of Seville conductor Iván López Reynoso were also celebrated as nominees in the Director and Rising Talent categories.
SANTA FE, NM
LANL Volunteers & Nonprofits Partner To Help Homeowner

LANL Community Partnerships Office in collaboration with nonprofits New Mexico Ramp Project and Mesa to Mesa organize volunteers to help build a ramp for a Northern New Mexican woman with mobility challenges. Courtesy/LANL. LANL volunteers build a ramp for a Northern New Mexican woman with mobility challenges. Courtesy/LANL. BY DAVID...
ESPANOLA, NM
LAMC Celebrates Newest Nuclear Medicine Machine

LAMC Director of Medical Imaging Susan Cazaux, left, and CEO Tracie Stratton cut the ribbon on the new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday afternoon in the Radiology Department. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Celebrating LAMC’s new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday in the Radiology Department, CFO Jim McGonnell, Director of Medical Imaging...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LACF: What Is Giving Tuesday Anyway?

Los Alamos Community Foundation (LACF) This Tuesday, Nov. 29, tens of millions of people will acknowledge and participate in Giving Tuesday. What is Giving Tuesday anyway, and what might you do about it?. Established in 2012 in New York, Giving Tuesday began as a reaction against the consumerism of Black...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
UNM-Los Alamos Is ‘Grateful For A Giving Community’

UNM-Los Alamos would like to express its gratitude to the many generous donors who have seen the great potential in local students and institution and have turned their support into action by donating. Thanks to bighearted people and their donations, UNM-LA has been able to open doors to promising futures...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Taos Chamber Music Group Presents Two Winter-themed Programs With Gleb Ivanov Dec. 9, 10 & 11

The Taos Chamber Music Group’s (TCMG) 30th Anniversary Season celebrates the holiday season with two of its most popular programs. Both feature the immensely gifted pianist Gleb Ivanov who will be presented in a solo piano recital, “Winter Scenes” Friday, Dec. 9, and then join TCMG musicians for a chamber music program, “Journey Into Winter” with two performances Dec. 10 and 11.
TAOS, NM

