NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video
There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
thecomeback.com
Browns player gets explicit after beating Tom Brady
The Cleveland Browns beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday. The defeat was only the second such setback Brady has suffered against the Browns in his career. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who called Brady a good friend ahead of this week’s game after their...
Tire Tracks Clearly Visible on Cleveland Browns’ Field Ahead of Sunday’s Game After Vandal Turfed the Field
Hours before the Browns are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, tire tracks from a vandalism situation earlier this week are clearly noticeable on the NFL team’s FirstEnergy Stadium field. As the crew began to prepare for the upcoming game, Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling...
Mayfield Spurns Browns When Questioned About His ‘Old Place’
The quarterback currently plays for the Panthers and seems to have put Cleveland in the rear view mirror.
Myles Garrett sacks Tom Brady in OT and comes up huge in Browns’ victory even after reinjuring his left shoulder
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-17 overtime victory over the Bucs, Myles Garrett was drilled hard in his already bad left shoulder by an offensive lineman, ran to the sideline in excruciating pain, and slammed his helmet down. He...
On Greg Newsome II sitting out the Bucs game and Hjalte Froholdt starting at center: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Friday is Myles Garrett day here and he again implored the Browns defense to force more turnovers when he met with the media. It continues many of the points he made following Sunday’s loss to the Bills in Detroit. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
After feel-good win, Kevin Stefanski must now show he's right for Deshaun Watson | Ulrich
CLEVELAND ― With Sunday's 23-17 overtime victory, the Browns kept their playoff hopes on life support, but the ice on which Kevin Stefanski stands has melted some this year. Whether it becomes thin enough for owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam to execute a head coaching change at the end of what's still likely to become a wasted Browns season could hinge on whether Stefanski can convince them ― and Deshaun Watson ― he is capable of maximizing...
Dino-suit: Myles Garrett's threads highlight Community Science Ambassador role
On Sunday ahead of the Browns game against the Buccaneers, Myles Garrett highlighted his role with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History with some custom threads.
Watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady and others arrive for the Browns vs. Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett and others arrive for the big game today between the Browns and the Bucs. It marks Brissett’s last start before Deshaun Watson takes over next week in Houston, and the Browns can keep their playoff hopes flickering if they beat the 5-5 Bucs.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett Calls Win Over Buccaneers a Start of a Comeback Hopefully
Myles Garrett had his hand in on the Cleveland Browns' impressive overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, he's hoping that it can continue. When asked if he thinks that Deshaun Watson return can jumpstart things, Garrett answered it like this. "I do. We have to view it as...
Browns fans find a skunk in FirstEnergy Stadium during Sunday’s game vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plenty of weird things have happened on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. But during Sunday’s game vs. the Buccaneers on Sunday, Browns fans found something unusual in the stands. A skunk was videoed hanging around in Section 140 of the stadium by Browns fan Madison...
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A look at where to find week 12's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense
The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
Browns tight end David Njoku saves the game - and the Browns’ season - with game-tying one-handed catch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Was tight end David Njoku’s game-tying touchdown catch the best of his career?. “My career isn’t over yet. Maybe. Sure,” Njoku said after the Browns came from behind to beat the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. If Njoku wanted to...
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns’ Win Over Bucs
The Cleveland Browns recorded a huge victory in Week 12 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was arguably the best game of the season for the Browns with a lot of great individual efforts that ended up resulting in a team victory. Here are the three things we learned in...
