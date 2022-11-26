ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Browns player gets explicit after beating Tom Brady

The Cleveland Browns beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday. The defeat was only the second such setback Brady has suffered against the Browns in his career. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who called Brady a good friend ahead of this week’s game after their...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

After feel-good win, Kevin Stefanski must now show he's right for Deshaun Watson | Ulrich

CLEVELAND ― With Sunday's 23-17 overtime victory, the Browns kept their playoff hopes on life support, but the ice on which Kevin Stefanski stands has melted some this year. Whether it becomes thin enough for owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam to execute a head coaching change at the end of what's still likely to become a wasted Browns season could hinge on whether Stefanski can convince them ― and Deshaun Watson ― he is capable of maximizing...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense

The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
COLUMBUS, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns’ Win Over Bucs

The Cleveland Browns recorded a huge victory in Week 12 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was arguably the best game of the season for the Browns with a lot of great individual efforts that ended up resulting in a team victory. Here are the three things we learned in...
CLEVELAND, OH

