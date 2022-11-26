CLEVELAND ― With Sunday's 23-17 overtime victory, the Browns kept their playoff hopes on life support, but the ice on which Kevin Stefanski stands has melted some this year. Whether it becomes thin enough for owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam to execute a head coaching change at the end of what's still likely to become a wasted Browns season could hinge on whether Stefanski can convince them ― and Deshaun Watson ― he is capable of maximizing...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO