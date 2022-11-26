Read full article on original website
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘House of Ho’ star discusses unthinkable tragedy
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team sits down with Nathan ‘Nate’ Nguyen and Judy Ho from the ‘House of Ho.’ They’ll discuss a run/walk in Sugar Land that will raise funds for the OEC Nguyen Foundation. This foundation honors the children of...
Click2Houston.com
Unruly passenger in federal custody after emergency landing on flight headed to Columbus from Houston, FBI says
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – An unruly passenger traveling from the Houston area caused a flight to be diverted after an incident that left another passenger in the hospital on Saturday, according to the FBI. Officials say the passenger, who was heading to Columbus, Ohio, was arrested and taken into...
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s mayor holds news conference updating boil water notice for the entire City of Houston; estimated 2.2 million people impacted
HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice that city officials announced Sunday. According to Houston Public Works, the notice was issued after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area school districts cancel classes Monday due to boil water notice issued for entire city
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled all operations for Monday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. According to HISD officials, all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed on Nov. 28. due to major...
Click2Houston.com
Marvelous Monday, Stormy Tuesday!
It was a spectacular Sunday! SE Texas had sunny skies and the high in Houston hit 74°. Clear skies overnight will help us cool quick with lows dropping to the mid-40s by morning. Some patchy fog will be possible, most likely by the coast. Monday’s Forecast:. Monday will...
Click2Houston.com
Start working on those cosplays: Comicpalooza returns to George R. Brown Convention center Memorial Day weekend in 2023
Mark your calendars and start working on those cosplays, Houston!. Comicpalooza announced they will roll back to Memorial Day weekend for 2023!. The largest pop-culture extravaganza in Texas will take place at George R Brown Convention Center on May 26-28, 2023. More details such as guests and attractions will be...
Click2Houston.com
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Millions of Houston residents are expected to remain under a boil water notice until Tuesday. At least four area school districts are closed Monday in response. After a power outage...
Click2Houston.com
Sunny & mild today, severe weather threat tomorrow
Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures climbing to the lower and mid-70s. Light winds start from the northeast and end the day coming from the southeast. The rais is back Tuesday and it brings a low threat for severe weather. The primary threat is damaging winds and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We are on the tail end of this severe weather event with most or all of the severe storms east and northeast of us.
Click2Houston.com
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Click2Houston.com
Questions we asked the director of Houston Water after citywide boil water order was issued
KPRC 2 knows many of you are asking questions about what happened Sunday that caused the entire city to face a boil water order that’s impacting homes, businesses, and schools. We brought a few of the questions we saw being asked most frequently to the Director of Houston Water...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-based organization CoolxDad provides free portraits for underserved families during series of holiday events
HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this Houston-based nonprofit is making sure their good tidings are felt throughout the community this year. According to a news release, the organization CoolxDad is hosting their annual signature program, ‘Color Box’ which was created in conjunction with area businesses to collect new toys for underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community during the months of Nov. and Dec.
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Exercise tips for staying healthy during the holidays
HOUSTON – Stress and anxiety can take a toll on many during the holidays and with all those holiday meals, especially the desserts, it can be harder to stay in shape. Here are some tips that may be able to keep you on the right path to staying healthy.
Click2Houston.com
Uber driver shot by passenger following argument in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are investigating after an Uber driver was shot following an argument with passengers in northeast Houston Sunday. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at 2724 Quitman around 10:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene,...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner, HPD Chief Finner walk through Galleria Mall to promote safe holiday shopping
HOUSTON – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. With holiday shopping in full effect, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner want Houstonians to spend, spend, spend but do so safely so you can avoid a nightmare before Christmas. “We want you to shop....
Click2Houston.com
2-alarm fire damages 4 units in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Firefighters battled an apartment fire that damaged four units and left one woman displaced early Saturday. According to HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett, the fire broke out in the 8200 block of Kingsbrook Dr. near Chimney Rock Rd. at around 2 a.m. The fire was later upgraded to...
Click2Houston.com
Ways to Save: 6 best toys to resell
HOUSTON – We are always looking for “Ways 2 Save” you money, especially during this holiday season. While your kids are making their holiday wish lists, you might want to check them twice for some of these “hot” resell toys. And if you need cash now, time to go through the toy box, because these are also the items you can sell fast.
Click2Houston.com
LINKS: Here are the events featured in the 2022 Holiday Lights Spectacular
📺 WATCH THE 2022 HOLIDAY LIGHTS SPECTACULAR HERE SATURDAY AT 7 P.M. 🎄. Each year, KPRC 2 helps ring in the holiday season with our “Holiday Lights Spectacular”. The primetime special celebrates the many festive ways families in the Houston area can enjoy the season. Below you’ll...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Man found shot multiple times inside crashed SUV in NE Houston; Driver detained
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead inside an SUV and another critically injured two miles away in northeast Houston early Sunday, according to police. Lt. I. Izaguirre with Houston Police said officers found an SUV that crashed into a ditch on East...
Click2Houston.com
Therapist weighs in, urging survivors to get help after 3 separate domestic violence incidents in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Following three domestic violence-related homicides in the Houston area over the past 24 hours, victims’ advocates called on greater community support for those who are suffering and in need of help. “There are a lot of pressures when we look at the holidays – Thanksgiving, Christmas,...
