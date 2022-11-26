ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘House of Ho’ star discusses unthinkable tragedy

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team sits down with Nathan ‘Nate’ Nguyen and Judy Ho from the ‘House of Ho.’ They’ll discuss a run/walk in Sugar Land that will raise funds for the OEC Nguyen Foundation. This foundation honors the children of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s mayor holds news conference updating boil water notice for the entire City of Houston; estimated 2.2 million people impacted

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice that city officials announced Sunday. According to Houston Public Works, the notice was issued after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Marvelous Monday, Stormy Tuesday!

It was a spectacular Sunday! SE Texas had sunny skies and the high in Houston hit 74°. Clear skies overnight will help us cool quick with lows dropping to the mid-40s by morning. Some patchy fog will be possible, most likely by the coast. Monday’s Forecast:. Monday will...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Millions of Houston residents are expected to remain under a boil water notice until Tuesday. At least four area school districts are closed Monday in response. After a power outage...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sunny & mild today, severe weather threat tomorrow

Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures climbing to the lower and mid-70s. Light winds start from the northeast and end the day coming from the southeast. The rais is back Tuesday and it brings a low threat for severe weather. The primary threat is damaging winds and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We are on the tail end of this severe weather event with most or all of the severe storms east and northeast of us.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-based organization CoolxDad provides free portraits for underserved families during series of holiday events

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this Houston-based nonprofit is making sure their good tidings are felt throughout the community this year. According to a news release, the organization CoolxDad is hosting their annual signature program, ‘Color Box’ which was created in conjunction with area businesses to collect new toys for underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community during the months of Nov. and Dec.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Exercise tips for staying healthy during the holidays

HOUSTON – Stress and anxiety can take a toll on many during the holidays and with all those holiday meals, especially the desserts, it can be harder to stay in shape. Here are some tips that may be able to keep you on the right path to staying healthy.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2-alarm fire damages 4 units in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled an apartment fire that damaged four units and left one woman displaced early Saturday. According to HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett, the fire broke out in the 8200 block of Kingsbrook Dr. near Chimney Rock Rd. at around 2 a.m. The fire was later upgraded to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ways to Save: 6 best toys to resell

HOUSTON – We are always looking for “Ways 2 Save” you money, especially during this holiday season. While your kids are making their holiday wish lists, you might want to check them twice for some of these “hot” resell toys. And if you need cash now, time to go through the toy box, because these are also the items you can sell fast.
HOUSTON, TX

