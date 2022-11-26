Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
kotatv.com
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
KELOLAND TV
The Club for Boys in Rapid City hosts annual Christmas Tree fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to get your Christmas trees. In Rapid City, the Club for Boys is hosting a Christmas tree fundraiser. The Club for Boys is hosting its Christmas Tree Fundraiser, something the group has done...
newscenter1.tv
How the Hometown Market in Sturgis supports local businesses
STURGIS, S.D. – For the last three years in Sturgis, SD, the Hometown Market has supported dozens of local vendors. This year, there are about 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to food and art. The vendors don’t even have to be at their booths, the sales are handled by city workers!
Black Hills Pioneer
Water contrasts at Bridal Veil Falls
Bridal Veil Falls in Spearfish Canyon is a popular site among tourists. The spot where the falls descends was marked by frozen water at mid-morning Wednesday. A stream perpendicular to the falls featured free-flowing water at that time. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross. To read all of today's stories,
KELOLAND TV
Hearing from travelers following the Thanksgiving holiday
VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend wraps up, many people are on the road and headed back home — which was the case for some of the people KELOLAND News spoke to on Sunday but not everyone. It’s one of the busiest travel times...
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
newscenter1.tv
Deadline to donate Christmas wreaths for veterans buried in the Black Hills National Cemetery is approaching
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
newscenter1.tv
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
kotatv.com
Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
KEVN
A university program changing the way STEM is looked at
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”
17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
kotatv.com
Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
KELOLAND TV
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
