ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How the Hometown Market in Sturgis supports local businesses

STURGIS, S.D. – For the last three years in Sturgis, SD, the Hometown Market has supported dozens of local vendors. This year, there are about 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to food and art. The vendors don’t even have to be at their booths, the sales are handled by city workers!
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Water contrasts at Bridal Veil Falls

Bridal Veil Falls in Spearfish Canyon is a popular site among tourists. The spot where the falls descends was marked by frozen water at mid-morning Wednesday. A stream perpendicular to the falls featured free-flowing water at that time. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross. To read all of today's stories,
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hearing from travelers following the Thanksgiving holiday

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend wraps up, many people are on the road and headed back home — which was the case for some of the people KELOLAND News spoke to on Sunday but not everyone. It’s one of the busiest travel times...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Tinder Box in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A university program changing the way STEM is looked at

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”

17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
PORCUPINE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy