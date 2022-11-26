Friends of family killed in Peoria car crash say another child has died from injuries

Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death inside car in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Clarendon, just south of Indian School Road, around 1:40 p.m. When they showed up, they found a man, later identified as 25-year-old John Martinez Ramierez, who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation: gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the early morning of Feb. 11, Phoenix police encountered what they believe was an ambush. An ex-con named Richard Morris Jones was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Shots were suddenly fired, and someone called 9-1-1. Body-worn camera video shows what happened when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones lured the officer to the front door and opened fire. By the end of the ensuing standoff, Jones and his ex-girlfriend, Shatifa Lobley, were dead. Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine police officers.
Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
3 injured after two trucks crash into Phoenix patrol car, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people, including two police officers, are in the hospital after police say two trucks crashed into a patrol car Friday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and 51st Avenue for the report of a collision involving a patrol car. Witnesses told police the patrol car was hit by two vehicles that were speeding on the road.
Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision is blocking three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot David Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, the place where he was shot and killed.
Man dead after shooting at north Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call at a gas station near Cave Creek Road and Bell Road. Officers say a man shot and killed another man in the area. The man died from injuries, and officers detained the suspect at the scene.
Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who've needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded.
Family and friends of Phoenix chef found dead in canal searching for answers
A vigil was held for Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean, who was shot and killed near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.
2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults were found dead inside a “suspicious vehicle” on the outskirts of Goodyear Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the bodies were found sometime Friday morning along MC-85 near Cotton Lane; while details are...
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to certify the 2022 election.
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death.
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
Below normal temperatures continue for metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Small Business Saturday! I hope everyone enjoyed time with loved ones. I am extra grateful you chose to get your forecast from Arizona’s Family and that I get to wake up and do what I love every day with you all! I am especially grateful for the wonderful weather we have been having this holiday weekend! You really couldn’t ask for better.
AZFamily
Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant
Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses.
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tradition dating back 50 years is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona International Auto Show. Several companies are there with cars sitting on display and...
