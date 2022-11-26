ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Supreme Court orders Trump’s tax returns be given to committee

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Following a three-year legal fight, the Supreme Court cleared the way for former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to be turned over to a congressional committee.

The court rejected Trump’s plea without comment for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

It’s the former president’s second recent loss in the Supreme Court.

In October, the court refused to step into the legal fight surrounding the FBI search of his Florida estate that turned up classified documents.

Those documents are at the heart of another Trump legal move.

A federal appeals court will listen to arguments about whether the appointment of a special master in that case is needed.

Natalie Brand is here for you with the latest on the ongoing investigation.

“The Department of Justice has argued all along that it was inappropriate for the district court judge to have even appointed a special master,” said former federal prosecutor David Weinstein.

The Independent Arbiter Judge Raymond Dearie began his work as special master in September, reviewing the documents seized from Trump’s Florida estate.

“What they’re doing is urging the court of appeals to overturn what the district court judge has done throughout the appointment of the special master and allow the Department of Justice to proceed forward with its investigation,” said Weinstein.

The judges appeared to side with the DOJ, pushing Trump’s attorneys on whether they believe the seizure of documents was unlawful, asking:

“If you can’t establish that, then what are we doing here?”

The Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to lead the probe into the former president’s handling of classified documents which some legal experts say could mean the criminal investigation may be coming to a close.

“I would expect that we are going to see something either at the very end of this year or the beginning of next year with regard to a potential indictment in this matter. And being a candidate for office at this point in time and not having been nominated doesn’t provide any different protection for him,” said Weinstein.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Capital Rundown MI Supreme Court

6News Capital Rundown talks about the changes on the Michigan Supreme Court. 6News Capital Rundown talks about the changes on the Michigan Supreme Court. Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to …. Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to awareness. Black Friday still proves fruitful for retailers. Black Friday still...
The Independent

Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?

On Tuesday the Supreme Court dealt a final blow to Donald Trump in his years-long battle to shield his tax returns from Congress.It was a victory for Democrats on an issue that seems almost antique now — the issue of Mr Trump’s finances took a back seat for many in the media and Democrats especially after January 6 and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.That shocking campaign to undermine America’s election systems went on as another battle was taking place in America’s courts: a slow, grinding slog between a now-ex president and a congressional committee that rarely...
The Hill

Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records

Former President Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats. The court’s order on Tuesday caps a multiyear legal battle, paving the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to receive the former president’s tax returns.
NBC News

Trump almost ran out the clock on his tax returns. Almost.

This week, in an unsigned order with no dissents, the U.S. Supreme Court finally allowed the U.S. Treasury to deliver six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. Declining to give a hearing to the former president’s arguments, the high court let stand a lower court’s ruling that the committee has the right to see the tax returns of the president and eight of his companies.
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
POLITICO

Opinion | Merrick Garland Doesn’t Need a Special Counsel for Trump

Chuck Rosenberg is a former United States Attorney and senior FBI official. Donald Trump’s announcement that he will run again for president presents Attorney General Merrick Garland with a decision: whether to appoint a special counsel to shepherd the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Trump and his minions.
