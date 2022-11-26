ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

2024 four-star OL Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan

It’s always nice to pick up a commitment on the recruiting trail from a highly regarded prospect. It’s even nicer when that prospect is from the neighboring state of Ohio. It’s even nicer the commitment comes the day after crushing Ohio State. That is exactly what happened...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes

Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue

Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

OSU players from Michigan are Bucks through and through

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With less than 24 hours to The Game, families of Buckeye players are gearing up to watch their sons play. But for one family, they’re coming from the state up north to cheer on the scarlet and gray. What You Need To Know. Cedric Saunders...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'

College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year. May has the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH

