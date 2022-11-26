Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
2024 four-star OL Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan
It’s always nice to pick up a commitment on the recruiting trail from a highly regarded prospect. It’s even nicer when that prospect is from the neighboring state of Ohio. It’s even nicer the commitment comes the day after crushing Ohio State. That is exactly what happened...
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Opening betting line released for Michigan vs. Purdue matchup
The 2022 Big Ten Championship matchup is set, and the opening betting lines for Saturday’s B1G Championship game between Michigan and Purdue have been released on DraftKings. The Wolverines dismantled Ohio State in the final game of the regular season to secure the B1G East and Purdue defeated Indiana...
Michigan football lands commitment from 2023 Ohio cornerback
Shortly after beating Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Michigan’s football program picked up another win on the recruiting trail. Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun announced his verbal pledge to the Wolverines in a post on Instagram, choosing them over 26 other reported offers.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue
Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
spectrumnews1.com
OSU players from Michigan are Bucks through and through
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With less than 24 hours to The Game, families of Buckeye players are gearing up to watch their sons play. But for one family, they’re coming from the state up north to cheer on the scarlet and gray. What You Need To Know. Cedric Saunders...
Ohio State To Host More Than 50 Commits, Top Recruiting Targets For Michigan Game
A star-studded list of prospects are set to descend upon Columbus for The Game.
Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'
College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year. May has the...
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
Fox 19
Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s Head Football Coach Luke Fickell has become a trending name on Twitter by Ohio State fans after the Buckeyes lost to long-time rival, the University of Michigan. The Buckeyes lost 23-45 against the Wolverines on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus,...
