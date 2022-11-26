STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP)This is what Sean Clifford came back for. The atmosphere, the camaraderie and most importantly, the wins. Penn State’s four-year starter, who opted to return for his sixth and final collegiate season, threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 11 Nittany Lions over Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

