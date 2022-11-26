ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State

Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State. The Portland Pilots have proven in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, being held in their home city, that they’re not overmatched against a big-name program. The Pilots gave No. 1 North Carolina a scare on Thanksgiving before falling 89-81. On Friday,...
PORTLAND, OR
kxnet.com

Clifford throws 4 TDs, No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan St

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP)This is what Sean Clifford came back for. The atmosphere, the camaraderie and most importantly, the wins. Penn State’s four-year starter, who opted to return for his sixth and final collegiate season, threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 11 Nittany Lions over Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy