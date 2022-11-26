ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast

Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
CONTEST RULES – A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“WGNtv.com Exclusive – A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 and the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo, 11111 Wilson Rd. New Buffalo, MI 49117 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
