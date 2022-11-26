ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Jacob deGrom Rumors: This Team Is ‘Big Threat’ To Sign Pitcher

If the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes turn into a bidding war, the Mets might be in trouble. New York is in jeopardy of losing its superstar right-hander this offseason, as deGrom is one of the best starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner reportedly is looking to become baseball’s highest-paid pitcher, a label the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason when they signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal.
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 candidates to replace Kenny Dillingham as offensive coordinator for the Ducks

This is a song and dance that Oregon Duck fans know all too well at this point. On Saturday afternoon, less than an hour after the Ducks suffered an embarrassing collapse against the rival Oregon State Beavers and saw their regular season come to an end, it was reported that offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham would be leaving Eugene to take over as the new head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Dillingham will now be the first head coach in college history to be born in the 1990s. With the departure, Oregon now has a coaching vacancy at the offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Giants facing difficult decision with Saquon Barkley

At the recent New York Giants bye week, one of the main talking points was the contract extension that star running back Saquon Barkley was in line for. On the year, the 25-year-old has 224 carries, 992 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns. He has been effective in 2022 for the Giants in the passing game as a receiver. Barkley has 35 catches for 223 yards, putting his all-purpose amount at 1,215.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Bill Cowher has tough advice for benched Jets QB Zach Wilson

The New York Jets benched former first-round pick Zach Wilson and didn’t regret that decision Sunday. Led by an inspired performance from backup Mike White, the Jets ran roughshod over the visiting Chicago Bears. White threw three touchdown passes in the Jets’ 31-10 victory over the Bears. Wilson...
NEW YORK STATE
247Sports

ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach

Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Zach Wilson: A Young Quarterback Struggling

New York Jets fans have had an interesting week. Starting Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched by the team after a poor performance against the New England Patriots. Wilson had one of the worst performances of his young career and the Jet’s offense didn’t score a touchdown. Wilson completed nine passes and recorded 77 passing yards. Sunday’s loss was disappointing because the Jets had a chance to win the game. The Jet’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown and Wilson hurt his team with an ugly performance. Zach Wilson is experiencing what life is like in the NFL and his future as a starter is up in the air.
FOX Sports

Michigan, USC, TCU show there is no one blueprint to success

Following a festive Thanksgiving weekend full of football, football and fútbol — plus an extra helping of rivalry games, wild endings and even more unpredictable results — we have finally wrapped up the regular season in college football and moved on to Championship weekend. It's time for...
GEORGIA STATE
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy